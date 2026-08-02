‘That Right Leg’: Trump’s Slow Descend from Marine One Fuels Concern Over His Mobility After Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot the Habit He Never Seems to Break

Donald Trump, 80, and his fear of falling like his predecessors Joe Biden, 83, keeps him on his toes.

The current U.S. president has expressed concern and even developed a different, much slower approach to walking down stairs.

He’s not as light on his feet as Barack Obama, who can shoot a jump shot and walk down any steps effortlessly at 64. Meanwhile, Trump has to watch step by step to avoid a viral moment.

Trump’s Marine One exit sparks questions about his mobility and his health amid his fear of falling. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

It’s so bad that Trump has created shortcuts around the White House and his other properties to prevent him from ending up on the floor.

As he prepares to return to the executive mansion, people are still replaying footage from his arrival at Camp David for a high-stakes Cabinet meeting.

‘He Plans to Stay Forever’: Trump Triggers Massive Health Rumors After a White House and Mar-a-Lago Change ‘Shortens His Walk’ That Lowers the Risk of Shocking Stumbles

Cameras captured Trump carefully making his way down the helicopter stairs before crossing the South Lawn.

As Trump descended from Marine One, he took slow and very deliberate steps while maintaining a firm grip on the handrail.

Again, he watched his footing on the narrow staircase until he reached the landing platform.

Once on the ground, he followed his usual routine, turning to salute and wave to the Marine guards and flight crew stationed near the aircraft.

That brief walk was enough to spark another round of online speculation.

Viewers on Threads quickly zoomed in on the footage, with many claiming the president looked stiffer than usual.

“He can hardly put one foot in front of the other you muppet,” one wrote. Another said, “Looks like his head is about to fall off his shoulders and roll right down that tie.“

Many online agreed that Trump looked like a “walking corpse” with barely any energy, pointing to his weak salute before boarding Marine One.

“That’s the sloppiest salute I’ve ever seen. If Obama or Biden had done that, Fox News would have been all over them,” said one commentator.

Others questioned whether Trump appeared to be favoring one leg, while supporters dismissed the criticism as another example of social media reading too much into an ordinary walk down a flight of stairs.

“Why does he always tap his leg with his right hand?” asked one person, while another wondered, “What’s with the thigh slapping? He’s been doing it a while now.” Someone replied, “To engage the muscles, I think,” adding, “Keep hitting that right leg.”

Trump arrives at Camp David to host an ass-kissing session for his Cabinet pic.twitter.com/X5AFJXwcxa — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 31, 2026

The scrutiny comes after a year of incidents where it seemed that Trump had a problem moving around. Many suspect his leg tapping has to do with waking up his muscles to walk.

Earlier this year, while returning from Mar-a-Lago, a clip showed the president carefully descending the stairs of Air Force One while holding the handrail.

Midway down, the POTUS appeared to slip slightly before switching to the opposite rail as a male official followed closely behind. Trump continued at a measured pace, saluted once he reached the bottom and then walked toward Marine One with aides nearby.

Trump has never shied away from discussing why he moves cautiously on aircraft stairs.

During the Feb. 2 episode of Dan Bongino’s podcast, “I’m Back,” Trump acknowledged that avoiding a public stumble has become one of his priorities after years of mocking political rivals for similar moments.

“Here’s the main thing: we were laughed at a year and a half ago. We were laughed at as being stupid people… now we see a guy falling up the stairs going into an airplane,” Trump said.

His remark was a reference to Biden’s widely replayed 2021 stumble while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

“I’ve got to be very careful going in,” Trump added. “It can’t happen three times in one shot… you haven’t watched me. I come down nice and slow. I’m not looking to set any records.”

President Biden falls on Air Force One stairs pic.twitter.com/UH0R14tzja — Motivation | Bussiness I Quotes | Relationships (@KingAngwich) January 7, 2023

From there, he revisited another longtime target of his criticism.

More than a decade ago, Trump criticized Obama’s habit of quickly descending the Air Force One stairs, calling it “inelegant and unpresidential.” During the Bongino interview, he brought the subject up again while acting out the moment.

“He bopped down the stairs, right?” Trump said. “He’s bopping down — you know, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop. And I kept waiting for him to fall, and he didn’t.”

Despite years of mocking Obama’s style, Trump admitted he was “impressed.”

That admission has not been lost on critics, who point to the irony that the president once ridiculed the way other leaders like Biden walked but now faces the same level of scrutiny himself.

According to his latest doctor’s reports, Trump not only suffers from swollen ankles but also chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Skeptics believe he now seems to have other mobility issues— possibly related to his age or weight.