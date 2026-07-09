‘Tyler Told Y’all’: Tyler Perry Warns Fans Not to Jump to Conclusions After One Shocking Change in ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Ignites Backlash

Tyler Perry is no stranger to his work being critiqued for both good and bad reasons.

Many fans say Perry’s projects repeatedly center on Black women’s trauma and hardship. The themes of his storylines have been connected to the experiences he and his mother, Willie Maxine Perry, endured — and some fans are weary of those storylines.

Tyler Perry hits back at fan criticism about his character’s wig in “Why Did I Get Married Again?” (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Perry has also been accused of presenting subpar acting and plot points in shows like “Beauty in Black” and “The Oval.”

But one of the more persistent complaints Perry’s audience has concerns the quality of the wigs his characters wear.

Some people compare the wigs to helmets, while others believe they simply don’t look realistic.

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As Perry promotes the third installment of his “Why Did I Get Married?” franchise, fans once again brought up the constant issue in the hair department.

The trailer for “Why Did I Get Married Again?” shows returning cast members Jill Scott, Sharon Leal, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Denise Boutte, and Keesha Sharp.

Richard T. Jones’s character, Mike, went from a bald look in the first two films to a fully covered head, courtesy of a wig, in the new film.

The filmmaker caught wind of fans’ criticism and, on July 3, addressed them on Instagram.

“To all y’all talking about MIKE’s HAIR,” Perry wrote in one slide, then followed up with a photo of Jones’ character wearing a low-cut afro.

He shared comments from people who did not support Mike’s new look.

Some read, “Now why tf would you put that hairpiece,” “FOR THE LOVE OF GOD…why would yall go put a 27 piece on Mike head,” and “Wait, why does Mike have hair now?”

In the final two of the five-panel post, he added. “All I got to say is” and “WATCH DA MOVIE! September 9th. It will all be explained.”

It seems fans have forgotten that Mike was diagnosed with cancer in the sequel, “Why Did I Get Married Too,” He sought help while undergoing chemotherapy from the ex-wife he mistreated, Scott.

One fan who recalled this wrote under Perry’s response, “You can’t blame the cancer cause he was bald before he got sick.”

Someone else joked, “Mike is using Cecred!”

Cécred is a hair care line launched in 2024 by Beyoncé. A third person who suggested that he got a hair transplant abroad said, “Mike must’ve gone to Turkey lol.”

Another person who thought Perry’s response was funny said, “Tyler told y’all baby.”

Someone else predicted, “So he beat the cancer and grew hair.”

But from his post, Perry plans to let the movie answer their burning questions.

First trailer for Tyler Perry’s ‘WHY DID I GET MARRIED AGAIN?’



Releases September 9 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/BG2VqVxJPc — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2026

Mike wasn’t the only character with a new look in the third film. Sheila married Lamman Rucker’s character, Troy, at the end of the first film. He sported black hair and a low afro cut.

Today, both his hair and beard are fully gray, a sharp contrast to how fans met him nearly 20 years ago in the first film.

His look simply reflects actor Rucker’s natural look. He had gray strands merely poking through his beard as far back as 2014.

Janet Jackson, who played psychologist Patricia, doesn’t appear to be in this film. However, Perry has added Taraji P. Henson as a new character.

She plays a businesswoman named Roselyn who, according to her interview with People, has been friends with the group for a while, despite not ever having been shown in the previous two films.

“Why Did I Get Married Again?” shows the group of friends Mike, Sheila, Troy, Patricia, Marcus, Angela, Diane, and Terry reuniting in Italy to attend the wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter, who is marrying Roselyn’s son.

But in the days leading up to the wedding, the friends witness their adult children making the same relationship mistakes they once did. Which brings back the question: “Why did I get married again?”

The film drops Sept. 9 on Netflix.