‘NOOOOO’: Fans Outraged After Set Photos Reveal ‘Why Did I Get Married 3’ Filming With Taraji P. Henson, Janet Jackson Nowhere to Be Seen

Months after trolling the world, Tyler Perry just dropped the cast list for his latest project, and fans immediately noticed who got left off the roster.

The filmmaker and media mogul recently confirmed that “Why Did I Get Married Again?” — the third installment of his beloved romantic comedy franchise — has officially started production in Italy. When images of the ensemble cast hit the internet, fans were shocked to learn who from the main cast.

Fans are furious that Janet Jackson isn’t in the new “Why Did I Get Married?” sequel despite Tyler Perry tagging her when he teased the film. (Photos: (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix; Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

The first two “Why Did I Get Married” films brought together heavy hitters like Perry, himself, Sharon Leal, Janet Jackson, Malik Yoba, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, and Michael Jai White.

In the sequel, tensions boiled over when Yoba’s character, Gavin, met a tragic end after a heated argument with Jackson’s character, his wife Patricia—leaving fans shocked and mourning one of the franchise’s most memorable storylines.

Variety reports that the ensemble cast includes returning favorites Lamman Rucker alongside Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, marking her fifth collaboration with Perry after “Straw.” Newcomers Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, “BMF” star Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush.

But there’s one glaring absence that has fans flooding social media with questions, concerns, and flat-out frustration: Where is Janet Jackson?

The music icon is conspicuously missing from the official cast announcement and in the viral images that hit the internet on Oct. 1. This omission has sparked immediate backlash across platforms, with devoted fans of the franchise expressing everything from confusion to outright disappointment.

The absence feels particularly pointed given that Perry himself teased the project back in July by posting the script’s cover page and tagging the original cast members — including Jackson. That social media breadcrumb trail led many to believe the legendary performer would be returning to reprise her role, making Wednesday’s announcement all the more jarring.

The new film follows the couples as they reunite to celebrate Marcus and Angela’s daughter’s wedding.

After years apart, they quickly discover their children have inherited their parents’ relationship patterns, forcing them to reflect on the examples they’ve set. It’s a premise ripe for the “Pleasure Principle” star’s thoughtful, understated acting style that grounded the original films.

Her character Patricia, a psychologist dealing with her own marital crisis while counseling others, provided an emotional anchor that resonated deeply with audiences. Her presence brought a quiet dignity and vulnerability that balanced the franchise’s more comedic moments, making her departure feel like losing a foundational piece of the story.

Social media reactions have been swift and unfiltered.

Some people online questioned Perry’s casting choices altogether, asking, “Why isn’t Janet in why did I get married again?!” and “Is Taraji replacing Janet character?”

Another viewer declared, “If Tarajj is the ‘replacement’ newbie for Janet… I don’t want it. Original cast all the way or nothing at all.”

The commentary on X grew even more pointed.

One tweet expressed confusion before issuing a direct appeal: “No Janet really and Taraji better not be Pat.”

An X user summed up the growing sentiment: “Janet has to be in the new movie. It wouldn’t make sense without her.”

However, a few seem open to the new casting changes. “I hope Taraji is a new character and not meant to replace Janet in the literal sense… like maybe Janet’s character has been on a book tour or she in another country with her new man or something.”

Digging more into the sequel’s ending, one person asked, “We want to know how Pat is dealing with Gavin’s death and what happened between her and The Rock.”

Another said, “NOOOOO Where’s Janet and The Rock??? That’s where y’a;l left us on pause…. dont think we forgot!! lol.”

“Why Did I Get Married Too?” left fans wondering how Patricia coped after losing her husband, Gavin. She continued her work as a psychologist, college professor, and author of self-help books, though the movie never showed Gavin’s funeral.

The film jumps forward a full year, ending with a playful scene featuring a radiant Jackson as Patricia leaving campus. In the parking lot, a co-worker stops her to talk about grief and casually mentions a new man, Dwayne Johnson’s Daniel Franklin, a wealthy philanthropist connected to the school, but whether anything develops with him remains uncharted territory.

Janet Jackson eating Dwayne Johnson with her eyes pic.twitter.com/fGagPgZl8M — Janet Doing Things (@JanetDoing) October 20, 2021

The original 2007 film opened at No. 1 and earned $55.8 million globally, while the 2010 sequel brought in $60.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The franchise even spawned a TBS spinoff series that later moved to OWN, proving its cultural staying power. Perry’s recent Netflix projects, including “Ruth & Boaz” and “Straw,” have continued performing well on the streaming platform’s global charts, demonstrating his enduring appeal with audiences who have followed his work for decades.

Still, the passionate fan response suggests Perry may have underestimated Jackson’s importance to the franchise’s core identity. Whether the filmmaker addresses the backlash or Jackson’s status remains unclear, but one thing is certain: fans aren’t letting this casting decision slide quietly into the night.