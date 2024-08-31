‘Glenn Done Turned Into Glenda’: Actress Glenn Close Shows Off Her ‘Tyler Perry Wig’ In New Movie, Leaving Fans Stunned by Her New Movie Role

Filmmaker Tyler Perry is trending online, with many making a wrong assumption tying him to the release of a new movie he did not create.

Legendary actress Glenn Close is now starring as one of the leading characters in Lee Daniels’ new Netflix movie, “The Deliverance,” a film that is said to be loosely based “true events” surrounding a house allegedly possessed by demons.

Tyler Perry fans are convinced actress Glenn Close wouldfit right in with his movies and their bad wigs after (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for ABA; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; HOLLYWOOD.)

In the flick, Close plays Alberta, the white mother of a biracial protagonist named Ebony, played by Golden Globe winner and Grammy-winning artist Andra Day.

But folks online are mostly talking about the “Fatal Attraction” star, who appears in “The Deliverance” with a new look that is most distinctive among any from the roles she has ever had on TV, film or on Broadway.

In addition to wearing dark eyeliner, bold red lipstick, and cleavage-bearing tops throughout the film, Close is also filmed wearing a wide array of wigs that she has to wear due to her character receiving chemotherapy in the movie.

According to fans on social media, the wig becomes its own character.

Many weighed in on how extraordinary Close’s hair looked in the movie, noting that they’ve seen that look before. It looks much different than the signature gray hair the noe 77-year-old has been rocking for years now.

“Glenn Close got that ‘I date black men’ wig on,” one person posted on X.

Another asked, “Now who put Ms. Glenn Close in this wig!?!” before adding, “Sis look like my Dad’s ex white girlfriend.. & yes he’s black.”

Another joked, “Lee Daniels really got Glenn Close with a black baby daddy hair cut and gold name chain in this movie.” A fourth person pointed out a particular scene added, “I know they don’t got Glenn Close in this movie sewing tracks in this ladies hair! #TheDeliverance.”

Many compared Close’s hairstyle to those notorious hair units worn in Tyler Perry’s movies, even though it was a Daniels film.

One commentator said that she was shocked to see the new look, writing, “Lee Daniels putting Glenn Close in a Tyler Perry wig while she gets cussed out by Andra Day was not on my bingo card … and yet here we are.”

Someone else chimed in with their thoughts on the Perry-esque wigs.

“I love me some Glenn Close but they did her dirty,” One fan wrote, “Her talent is beyond the role she was cast in AND that wardrobing is the type of thing Tyler Perry movies are made of.”

Others could not shake lose the three-time Tony-winning, three-time Golden Globe-winning and three-time Emmy-winning star’s range of talent and how easily she was able to fit in with the cast.

“Glenn Close’s range is insane,” another person on social media wrote. “Who can give you old Appalachian country bumpkin in ‘Hilbilly Elegy’ and then churn out a performance in ‘the deliverance’ as Tricia ‘Livin my life like it’s golden’ Landry AKA Jaden & Janelle’s Big momma ….she is insane.”

The plot of “The Deliverance” draws inspiration from the chilling true story of Latoya Ammons, whose claims of demonic possession in her Gary, Indiana, home made headlines in 2014. Ebony is the mother of three children Nate, played by Caleb McLaughlin, Demi actress Demi Singleton as Shante, and Anthony B. Jenkins as Andre.

In the film, the setting is changed to Pittsburgh, and Close’s character is a reimagined version of Ammons’ mother, Rosa Campbell, who was Black in real life.

The actual events have been described in the past as including eerie the kids levitating over their beds and a terrifying incident witnessed by a DCS case manager where a child reportedly walked backward up a wall and on the ceiling.

Ammons reported witnessing her children almost flying in the house, being physically thrown, and speaking in unnatural voices, according to Forbes.com.

The situation was so alarming after the kids would have marks on them that eventually DCS took emergency custody of the children, snatching them even without a court order.

Believing that one of her children was possessed, Ammons would reach out to Rev. Michael Maginot, the priest at St. Stephen Martyr Parish in Merrillville, to exorcise the little boy. She would also experience three exorcisms before the ordeal was over.

The priest would later blessed Ammons’ new home, getting rid of the evil spirits controlling the family. He said he was convinced that the demons tormenting the family were ghosts who had lived in the house that he had to release.

Ammons would later regain custody of children, a year later, and would try to move on with the rest of her life — that is until the film was released on Netflix and rehashed some of the peculiar circumstances that she had hoped to move away from.