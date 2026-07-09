‘Oh My’: Trump Slurs, Rambles, and Rips Into His Rivals in Bizarre Meltdown — Rubio Finally Snaps as Cameras Catch His Breakdown in Front of the World

‘Can’t Keep His Eyes Open’: For Once Trump Isn’t the One Everyone is Watching During Live TV Rant About ‘The Look’ That Pins Marco Rubio as a Struggling Member of the Cabinet

Donald Trump concluded his two-day trip to Turkey with a hot mic and plenty to say about the political landscape.

The president, 80, delivered his closing remarks at the 36th NATO Summit with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other leaders standing behind him onstage in Ankara.

President Donald Trump might be furious after Secretary of State Marco Rubio slipped up during a press briefing. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The prepared talking points were printed, giving the politician a break from teleprompters that strain his eyes and have his words running into each other as he struggles to maintain his stamina.

The script was laid out with Trump in control of the reins, and yet he still became a spectacle of confusion. In the midst of bragging about his popularity on TikTok, Trump ranted that communism had become an issue threatening to undo America’s greatness and success.

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“They have these lunatics that are running for election that don’t sound good, don’t think good, and don’t look good,” said Trump.

He continued, “I don’t see any looker. I don’t see anybody with the look; you know, you need the look, I guess. You need something, but they don’t have it. I know what to look for.”

The bizarre commentary sounded like a needle scratch on a record. Within hours of Trump leaving the stage, he had become a viral hit for all the wrong reasons, again.

At first, the old man’s breathy and gravelly voice was the buzzing topic. People commented, “His slurring is out of control” and “He’s struggling to breathe and speak. I’m here for it. Counting the days.”

A third person’s reaction read, “First, his d–n dentures are slipping again. Next, when do you have to be a ‘looker’ in order to run for office? Because if that was part of the criteria, Dumf would NEVER make it.”

The president’s speech delivery has worsened amid rumors of his declining health. Critics have pointed out his slurred, mispronounced words and labored delivery during every appearance the past 18 months.

Speculation includes trolling critics who have labeled him a dementia patient who has suffered multiple strokes. The White House denied the latter claim and continues to defend Trump’s fitness for office with multiple “excellent” health reports.

As for Trump’s teeth, he had at least three known visits to the dentist between January and May. The administration says the visits are routine and related to preventative care.

Bewildered commenters shifted when they began to focus on Trump’s message about appearances.

Their takeaways range from “What look is he talking about? He himself is no looker even if he tries to hide it” to “What ‘look?’ The ‘central casting look?’ The insane freak with greasy orange makeup, cotton candy hair, and a dirty diaper thinks HE has ‘the look’.”

For others, Trump’s approach to politics felt reminiscent of his days on reality television. One person complained, “The US is being run like an episode of The Apprentice.”

“He always wants to cast people who look the part for this current reality show. Competence and integrity simply don’t factor in,” said another individual.

Trump’s rambling wasn’t the only spectacle on stage. As he meandered through a hollow explanation of why his rivals didn’t have “the look,” cameras kept catching Rubio behind him — shifting his weight from foot to foot and struggling to hold his composure.

But it was Trump’s bizarre breakdown of what made a winning candidate that finally pushed Rubio over the edge. He couldn’t hold it anymore.

Right as Trump drove home his point about “the look,” Rubio cracked and the laugh he had been fighting back all along finally escaped on live camera in front of the entire world.

At first, a viewer stated, “Marco always has a painful look on his face while Trump is speaking.” Other viral clips highlight Rubio hanging his head low at Trump’s absurdities and seemingly holding back more animated reactions.

Someone else wondered, “Why doesn’t the so called Prezy share his adderall with Lil Marco? Poor guy can’t keep his eyes open.”

And then, a heckler quipped, “Guess Marco has the look.” Last month, Trump said a presidential ticket of Vice President JD Vance and Rubio “would be very hard to beat,” noting how well they get along.

White House sources told Axios that Trump will ultimately support Vance’s 2028 presidential campaign if he runs. Doubters say it will never happen.

“Trump will betray both Vance and Rubio, this is all part of his game of humiliation. Only a fool believes anything Trump says, or imagines him sticking to a plan,” said one skeptic.

Rubio ran in the 2016 race but ended his campaign after failure to win the Florida primary. At the time he was a staunch Trump critic.