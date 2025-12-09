‘Like a Tantrum-Throwing Toddler’: Trump’s Ego Takes a Brutal Hit as Fans Say His Endless Whining Led to a ‘Made Up Award

Donald Trump reigns in infamy on the internet as the butt of nonstop jokes, and his latest achievement is fueling more ridicule.

The reality TV showman was awarded the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize during the World Cup draw on Dec. 5.

The award was introduced in November to recognize “the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.” Trump refers to himself as the “president of peace,” touting that he has ended eight wars, including, in some cases, “a little bit before they started.”

Trump’s years of complaining that he wanted a Peace award somehow finally worked in his favor but not many are singing his praises about his latest honor. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images)

‘Busted … Unbelievable’: Fans Outraged as Cameras Catch Donald Trump Slipping Player’s Gold Medal Into His Pocket

FIFA President and Trump ally Gianni Infantino presented the businessman with a gold trophy that depicts hands holding up the world, a certificate, and a gold medal. “This is truly one of the great honors of my life,” said Trump in his acceptance speech.

The accolade, however, has been mocked as a consolation prize arriving weeks after the Republican whined about not receiving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. A fake Trump Truth Social post mocked a would-be response to people, ridiculing his peace prize with typos, made up places, and exaggerations about Trump’s exhaustive work as a world leader.

It states, “STOP SAYING MY FIFA PRIZE AWARD IS A PARTICIPATION TROPHY!! I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week, to bring peace to the warring people on the isle of Fifa! They told me ‘Sir, no other President in history has ever done what I have for the Fifanian people!”

An official complaint has been submitted to FIFA's Ethics Committee, alleging "repeated breaches" of FIFA's duty of political neutrality by its president, Gianni Infantino, while also requesting an investigation into the process that saw United States President Donald Trump… pic.twitter.com/dbv99FrY2R — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 9, 2025

“They gave him a made up participation trophy, because they know the best way to handle Trump is to treat him like a tantrum-throwing toddler,” one critic wrote. An X user shared, “I swear to god he makes it so easy to make fun of him. He’s taking the fun out of it with each truth social post.”

“There’s no isle of Fifa, and no ppl called Fifanian,” wrote a user who detests Trump. The FIFA peace prize not only sparked online debate but also within the organization. A FairSquare complaint filed with the ethics committee alleges that Infantino breached the political neutrality guidelines.

Political foe California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his press team also took a swipe at Trump. They posted an AI-generated photo of Newsroom shaking hands with his nemesis while accepting The Kennedy Center Inaugural Peace Prize.

“I TOLD THEM AS TRUMP DOZED OFF: RENAME IT THE NEWSOM CENTER!! ONLY I CAN FIX IT!! CROWD WENT WILD — PEOPLE FAINTING, CRYING, SPEAKING IN TONGUES!!!”

TERRIFIC NIGHT ACCEPTING THE FIRST-EVER KENNEDY CENTER PEACE PRIZE!!! AUDIENCE WAS AMAZING (CHAIRS NOT GREAT, LIGHTING DISASTER). TRUMP AND JANITOR RIC GRENELL LET THE WHOLE PLACE GO TO HELL!! I TOLD THEM AS TRUMP DOZED OFF: RENAME IT THE NEWSOM CENTER!! ONLY I CAN FIX IT!!!… pic.twitter.com/zxdBBXzn7l — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 8, 2025

Others trolled the real estate developer by noting Barack Obama received the revered Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

“But Obama got the real one,” said a Facebook user. On X, a heckler posted side-by-side images of Trump and the former Democratic president with their peace prize honors. They wrote, “There are Nobel Peace Prize awards and then there are Participation Ribbons.” Another naysayer quipped, “Obama’s Is Real He Didn’t Have To Beg For It.”

Obama’s Is Real

He Didn’t Have To Beg For It pic.twitter.com/hiAJxssR3i — Carol Jones (@CarolJones1230) December 8, 2025

During an October Oval Office meeting, Trump told the media, “Obama got prize — he didn’t even know what he got. He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country. Now he was not a good president.”

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner is Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader. Trump publicly claimed that Machado called him and said he deserved the prize.