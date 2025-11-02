‘Can’t Wait Till Trump See This’: Trump’s Cringe ‘YMCA’ Dance Is So Silly That Other Presidents Are Now Recreating It Just to Clown Him

President Donald Trump has done his rhythmically challenged dance to the song “Y.M.C.A.” so many times that it’s been recreated by another world leader.

A video featuring Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro dancing to the song has surfaced online, and Maduro is seemingly mocking Trump with his dance moves to the theme of the 1970s disco song.

A video featuring Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro dancing to Trump’s favorite song has fans in stitches. (Photos Getty)

Trump has been seen numerous times dancing to the Village People song, which is widely believed to be a song about men meeting other men at the Y.M.C.A. for illicit trysts.

The president played the song at several of his MAGA rallies and other events, as well as another song from the group, “Macho Man.” He most recently danced to the song on Oct. 28 while speaking to American Navy personnel aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the United States’ Yokosuka Naval Base near Tokyo.

Trump has claimed that the socialist president is the leader of a drug cartel as the United States has been conducting drone strikes on boats off the South American nation’s coast, killing dozens of people the administration is characterizing as “narco-terrorists.” The Venezuelan president, who has a $50 million price on his head from the United States, and his Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, says Trump wants to make a U.S. colony out of Venezuela amid the clear signals the White House wants Maduro overthrown.

Maduro recreated Trump’s “Y.M.C.A.” dance at an event for Youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela last week, and it has people rolling. The Venezuelan president even took a request from an audience member and turned around in a circle as he danced.

After the video was shared on Instagram, one user replied, “He does it better,” along with a laughing-crying emoji. Several others also noted that Maduro had more rhythm.

“Maduro’s dancing looks better. Trump dances like a confused zombie.”

Another replied, “Love it!!!”

“The whole world is laughing at Donny,” added one.

“Can’t wait till Trump see this so he could have a tantrum,” wrote another.

One user agreed and replied, “3..2..1 ..here come the MAGA tears!!!” Another user replied, “I hate Maduro but his trolling is [fire emoji].”

Trump hasn’t responded to Maduro’s dance video, but White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly denied reports that the president was planning land strikes against alleged drug trafficking targets in Venezuela as the United States sends the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group to the region.

“Unnamed sources don’t know what they’re talking about,” Kelly told Fox News. “Any announcements regarding Venezuela policy would come directly from the president.”