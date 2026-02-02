‘Holy Jesus …Hang On’: Trump ‘Stumbles’ Through an Unsteady Moment as His Foot Gets Stuck and Officials Step In

President Donald Trump once again had the internet closely monitoring his movements after returning from a quick overnight trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for a wedding.

Trump — dressed in a black suit, a black overcoat, and a white baseball cap — was likely wearing the same look at the wedding for his adviser, Alex Bruesewitz, on Saturday, Jan. 31.

He was seen just moments after landing back at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland the following day. But his return isn’t without scrutiny, as many wonder if his slow movements are the result of an elderly man who had too much champagne or something else.

President Donald Trump needed assistance from two official after returning from a quick overnight trip from Florida back to Washington, D.C. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

‘Could Barely Make it Up’: Donald Trump’s Wobbly Walk Reportedly Prompts Staircase Safety Measures to Stop Another Tumble

A clip of the MAGA leader waving at someone on the plane before descending the stairs of Air Force One had viewers clowning Trump as he tightly gripped the handrail while leisurely stepping down. He rubbed the back of his head and walked down five steps before his foot got stuck on a step. After tripping, he then switched handrails in a humiliating moment and a male official followed behind him off the plane.

Trump then continues down the stairs, holding the second railing at an extremely slow pace to meet and salute another official at the bottom. Both men walk on either side of Trump, offering assistance as if he were about to topple. They slowly descended the stairway before walking over to Marine One, the helicopter that would take Trump back to the White House in Washington, D.C.

“Taking a while to go down those steps, gramps,” one sarcastic Threads user expressed about the nearly 80-year-old grandfather.

The jeering directed at the president continued, where one person observed, “He is struggling with those steps.”

Over on X, after viewing the same footage, one poster tweeted, “He’s trying so hard not to fall because of how [badly] he mocked Biden. I’m crying.”

ON THE MOVE: Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews Sunday evening where President Trump transferred to Marine One to head back to the White House after an overnight stay at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/NldvZ0XyBL — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 1, 2026

Trump has repeatedly ridiculed former President Joe Biden over his apparent physical decline throughout his four-year presidency from 2021 to 2025.

A similar post read, “Cankles would have some s–t to say if Biden came down the stairs like that. ‘Sleepy Joe’s walking like an old man.’ Hold on, cankles, don’t fall ‘that would break my f….n heart.’”

Two others said, “Hang on tight Donnie. I’d hate to see you do a faceplant,” and “Holy Jesus he could barely navigate the stairs.. DEMENTIA DON SUNDOWN TIME. FIRE UP TRUTH SOCIAL to cause public discourse.”

Trump’s second term as president has been filled with embarrassing moments involving steps. In June 2025, the former reality television star briefly stumbled while boarding Air Force One in New Jersey, igniting a wave of memes mocking him.

His September 2025 visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York City made international headlines due to the building’s escalator suddenly stopping seconds after Trump’s ride began. He and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, were forced to awkwardly walk up the shut-down moving staircase in front of the global press.

Trump later accused the U.N. of “sabotage” in an extended Truth Social rant. However, the intergovernmental organization claimed the mishap was likely the result of a videographer from the American president’s delegation accidentally triggering a safety feature at the top of the escalator.

The so-called “Escalatorgate” affair fueled Trump’s well-known animosity against the U.N., but his bitterness for one of his White House predecessors goes back over a decade. Former President Barack Obama seemingly lives rent-free in the current commander in chief’s head.

Here’s when the UN escalator stopped working the second Trump & Melania got to it



(The teleprompter stopped right when he started his speech also) pic.twitter.com/fxmDetY3Yb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 23, 2025

Trump seems particularly obsessed with the way Obama, 64, used stairs. In 2014, he tweeted, “The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping [and] bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall!”

Fast forward to September 2025: Trump took another swipe at the author of “The Audacity of Hope” while speaking to senior American military leaders at the Marine Corps base in Virginia. His obsession with how Obama departed Air Force One was on full display that day as well.

“You walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record. Be cool when you walk down, but don’t bop down the stairs. So, one thing with Obama, I had zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs,” Trump said.

Trump’s fixation on Obama’s walk did not end with mere personal opinions. He also did an impression of the Democrat by throwing his arms around and weirdly saying, “Da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop.”

Obama clearly remains a point of interest for Trump despite not having been in power since 2017. Meanwhile, many American citizens are more concerned about the mental and physical abilities of the sitting president.

Trump’s constant struggle with stairs, paired with his public mid-day naps during meetings, are two of the critical signs his critics point to as proof that the president is seriously ailing. Many even suspect he is incapable of walking a completely straight line by himself or with Melania for that matter.

A White House physician has insisted Trump is in good health despite being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes chronic swelling of the legs and ankles. Photographs of Trump’s bruised hands have also repeatedly gone viral over the past 12 months.