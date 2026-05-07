‘Something Money Can’t Fix’: Trump’s Swollen, Discolored Hands Raises Health Concerns Days After Video Shows Him Slumping and Struggling to Walk

President Donald Trump is once again fueling speculation about his health after a pair of jarring moments set social media ablaze this week.

Days after a viral video showed the president stumbling into a strange zigzag walk while departing Marine One, veering so far off course the camera had to pan right just to keep him in frame, new close-up photos taken during a May 6 White House event honoring military mothers revealed what appeared to be swollen, bruised hands covered with two noticeably different shades of concealer.

Donald Trump and his cankles welcome Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin to the Oval Office on St. Patrick’s Day. Photo credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images

The images, which quickly spread online, showed purplish discoloration, stark white makeup patches and visible swelling, intensifying the already growing wave of scrutiny surrounding the 79-year-old president’s physical condition.

Trump tightly gripped the handrails of the presidential helicopter as he descended the stairs over the weekend before gingerly stepping to the tarmac and forgetting to salute the two Marines standing in welcome at the bottom of the stairs.

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A tired Trump weaved to one side and then the other as he made his way to the waiting Air Force One, seemingly concentrating hard to keep his balance as each step seemed heavier than the last.

At one point, the president raised his right arm with his trademark MAGA clenched-fist move, which appeared to throw him off balance even more.

He did not remember to salute the two military personnel stationed at the bottom of the steps to Air Force One.

Yikes! Both of Trump's hands are discolored today and one of them appears bruised as well



(Anna Moneymaker/Getty) pic.twitter.com/IZEw3j1JzD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

A social media frenzy erupted after the video went viral, once again triggering fresh speculation about Trump’s mental and physical health and overall fitness for office.

“If I walked that ‘straight’ a path during a traffic stop, I’d expect to end up in handcuffs,” a Threads user wryly observed.

Another joined in with a laughing emoji, “Did anyone else hear someone say, ‘oh, boy’ ?”

This eagle-eyed observer noticed something else in the video.

“Definitely looks like he has at least one discrete leg brace and still can’t walk in a straight line.

A discrete leg brace is defined as a low-profile orthotic device that can be concealed under clothing and is used for stability or immobilization.

“Look at the way he’s slumping and staggering all over the place! He looks drunk, but we all know it’s the Frontotemporal Dementia eating his brain,” Threads user Daedrynn chimed in.

Then, on Monday, May 4, Trump’s schedule showed an unusual five-hour block set aside from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for “executive time.”

That also set off a firestorm of questions and comments about what is really happening with the president’s health.

“They’re using juvenile terms like you’d see in a preschool class schedule. Executive Time and Signing Time equate to Nap Time and Reading Time,” an X user stated.

Looks like some knuckles that have been hitting cement for years or eating human flesh. Might be the result of his blasphemous comparison to him being on the same level as Jesus. One thing is for sure is that is something money cant fix. — My2CentsWorth (@ResearchB4uVote) May 7, 2026

Concerns about Trump’s physical and mental health have been front and center over the past year for various reasons that have led to repeated questions about his fitness for office.

The president has tried to tamp down rumors about his poor health almost since the start of his second term last year. He’s had persistent bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, an MRI last fall, and repeated cognitive tests.

He had a rash on his neck in early March and had been observed struggling to walk before.

Trump turns 80 this summer and is the oldest person ever to assume the office of the presidency, having been 78 when he was elected.