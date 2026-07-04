‘We Owe Him!’: Furious Serviceman Viciously Goes After Trump and JD Vance, and Puts Congress to Shame All in One Swoop

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have been put on notice. Not by Congress or any court of law, but by a rogue military officer who couldn’t stay silent any longer.

Air Force Major Jason Watson risked his career to do what no one else in the military has done yet: call for the impeachment, conviction, and removal of Trump and Vance from office.

On Wednesday, Watson showed up at a news conference by the activist group Removal Coalition on the Capitol steps in full military garb in violation of Air Force rules. Removal Coalition lobbies members of Congress to impeach Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on June 24, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Democratic Congressman Al Green, who has filed articles of impeachment against Trump at least a half-dozen times, escorted him to the gathering, according to NBC News.

“I’m here with him because Representative Green is the only member of Congress that has demonstrated the courage and conviction to … force a vote on articles of impeachment,” the service member stated.

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“If Congress followed his example, we could remove the entire Trump administration, but Congress remains unconvinced of the urgency and necessity for them to honor their oaths, so we must persuade them with our unrelenting, uncompromising civil resistance,” Watson encouraged.

The major said he is not a Democrat and accused Trump and Vance of violating their oaths of office and the Constitution of the United States.

Capitol police arrested Watson after Green, a Texas Democrat who lost his primary to a challenger a few weeks ago, left the area. Watson said he disagrees with Green’s policies but admires his repeated attempts to impeach Trump.

Green later posted on X that he was there “to witness a major in the United States military bend the arc of the moral universe toward justice.”

Hear this message from Rep. Al Green after witnessing a U.S. military major arrested at the Capitol following today’s press conference with Jessica Denson, the Removal Coalition, Defenders of Our Republic, About Face Veterans, and others calling for President Trump’s impeachment. pic.twitter.com/JBrU3McUPW — U.S. Representative Al Green (@RepAlGreen) July 1, 2026

Capitol Police said it is generally against the law for the public to demonstrate on the House Steps unless accompanied by a member of Congress, NBC reported. Air Force policy also prohibits service members from demonstrating in public while wearing their uniforms.

“Yesterday afternoon, a man was escorted to the House Steps by a Member of Congress,” the statement continued. “When the Member of Congress left the area, our officers gave the man lawful orders to stop the illegal demonstration, or he would be arrested. The man refused our lawful orders.”

In an unprecedented act of dissent, active-duty USAF Major Jason Watson was arrested on the Capitol steps after calling for the impeachment & removal of Donald Trump. Risking his career to uphold his constitutional oath, his arrest marks a historic moment. ✊🏻✊🏿✊🏼✊🏾✊🏽#DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/quFmuxKxoQ — TizzyWoman 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) July 1, 2026

Social media rallied around the Air Force major.

“This man is more of a hero than any Republican in Congress! Kudos young man. And praying you stay safe in the coming weeks,” a Threads user remarked.

“We dont know him but we owe him! I’d contribute to his legal fund!” another chimed in.

And from a fellow veteran, “That takes balls. More Military personnel need to do this. Im a Navy Vet 72 yrs old and I applaud you.”

CNN reported that the D.C. Superior Court declined to charge Watson and released him.

A day later on Thursday, July 2, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink put out a statement on social media writing, “I expect every Airman and Guardian to comply with all laws and policies governing personal conduct, political participation, and the wear of the uniform.”

“Pursuant to a thorough investigation, which will proceed unimpeded, commanders will ensure appropriate disposition when holding service members accountable in accordance with military law and due process,” the statement added.