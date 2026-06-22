‘Pure BS’: Trump Officials Do Damage Control After World Leaders Seem to Snub JD Vance and the Internet Keeps Replaying the Humiliation Frame By Frame

A video emerging from an international summit to end the war in Iran was all it took to ignite a fresh round of criticism aimed at Vice President JD Vance on social media.

In the clip, world leaders moved through a crowded room in Switzerland, exchanging greetings before high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran. Vance stood off to one side as handshakes, embraces, and quick conversations unfolded; however, no one bothered to acknowledge him.

Before long, social media users were freezing frames and replaying angles that showed America’s second-highest-ranking official getting the cold shoulder from other world leaders.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance leaves after speaking to members of the media at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, following the U.S. and Iran held high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit on June 22, 2026, near Stansstad, Switzerland. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images)

The Trump administration is now pushing back forcefully against those claims, insisting that Vance was never snubbed during the opening moments of the talks. The White House accused critics, foreign state media, and online accounts of turning ordinary diplomatic choreography into a viral political narrative.

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The dispute emerged as negotiators gathered on June 21 for the first day of U.S.-Iran peace talks under a newly signed memorandum of understanding aimed at extending the cease-fire in the war launched on Feb. 28 by the United States and Israel and addressing unresolved disputes over Tehran’s nuclear program, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and the ongoing Israeli incursion in Lebanon as it wages war on Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Iranian Official Ignores Vance

The controversy began after Iranian state media celebrated what it portrayed as a deliberate slight against Vance that left him speechless.

Video showed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi entering a room where Vance, members of the American delegation, and international mediators were waiting before the start of negotiations. Footage later showed Aragchi leaving after greeting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Critics Mock Vance

Online critics quickly seized on the images, arguing that Iran’s top diplomat had intentionally avoided the vice president.

One of the most widely shared reactions came from political commentator Ronald Filipkowski, who wrote: “The Iranian Foreign Minister makes Vance wait, then when he arrives, he refuses to shake Vance’s hand or greet him. The US has never looked smaller or weaker on the world stage.”

The post triggered a fierce debate between liberals and conservatives.

“Stop. It appears Vance ignored HIM,” one MAGA person responded.

But another commenter pushed back, writing: “If you’re stupid it appears that way,” arguing that it was clear Vance was the one who got humiliated.

Another commenter added: “We’re no longer respected around the world because we’re a laughing stock.”

Iran Jumps on the Bandwagon

Iranian state media also claimed that its delegation refused to participate in a joint media appearance before the talks began.

American officials disputed that account.

“Iranian representatives previously agreed to a press availability at the beginning of the meeting,” a U.S. official told the New York Post.

“They even brought state media with them to cover it, who were pre-staged at the event. Despite this, they left the meeting upon seeing the volume of press in attendance and then distributed an inaccurate account of the situation through state media.”

A second viral moment centered on Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Video showed the Qatari leader greeting Pakistani officials before the talks. Critics claimed he had walked past Vance without acknowledging him, creating another apparent diplomatic embarrassment for the vice president.

That interpretation spread rapidly online, with some observers describing the interaction as a public snub by one of the summit’s key mediators.

Trump Admin Does Damage Control

Administration officials again rejected the characterization.

“This is complete nonsense,” a U.S. official said.

The official explained that Vance and the Qatari leader had already spent hours together before cameras arrived.

“The US delegation had just spent hours with the Qataris and there was no need to re-greet someone having just spent hours with.”

“The decision to give statements together before meeting was done impromptu, which is why it wasn’t a staged greeting.”

The controversy drew a response from Trump allies as well.

Republican operative Alex Bruesewitz argued that the online narrative was being amplified deliberately.

“Bots, ‘influencers,’ and pundits are in lockstep pushing a coordinated lie claiming that Vice President … and the U.S. delegation were snubbed in Switzerland,” he wrote.

“This is pure BS! The op is so obvious.”

The disagreement over a few moments of video unfolded against the backdrop of far more consequential negotiations.

Sunday marked the opening day of talks between Washington and Tehran under a 14-point memorandum of understanding signed the previous week. The agreement extended a cease-fire for 60 days, but major questions remain unresolved, including the cessation of Israel’s bombing of its northern neighbor Lebanon and how Iran will address its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Iranian media claimed that Tehran’s delegation walked out roughly 80 minutes into the discussions because negotiations had entered a difficult phase following President Donald Trump’s sharp public warnings toward the regime and threats to kill its negotiators in Switzerland.

American officials denied that characterization as well.

“The Iranians never left and are still here meeting and negotiating deep into the night,” a U.S. official insisted.

Vance Boasts About Talks

By Monday, Vance said Iran had agreed to allow UN weapons inspectors into the country, led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which would mark a return to a point agreed to im the JCPOA agreement negotiated by President Barack Obama before Trump withdrew the United States from it in 2018.

“This is probably what we’re most excited about as Americans,” Vance stated, according to Mediaite. “The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country. That is a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearizing or permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran. And that’s exactly what we wanted to do. That’s exactly what we asked to happen.”

Vance also made clear there is work to be done.

“The way that I think about it is very simple,” Vance said. “We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal. The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house. But we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.

I think it’s important for all of us to appreciate how much was done, but honestly, there is still a lot to do as we continue to make progress on the nuclear talks, on the economic talks, as we continue to de-mine the straits and ensure that the flow of traffic continues to pick back up. A lot of progress, but still some work to do, and we’re very committed to doing exactly that.”