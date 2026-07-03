‘Keep Pushing Him!’: Reporter Squeezes Trump Until He Cracks in Front of His Sons — His Accordion Hands Blow His Cover Before His Mouth Makes It Even Worse

President Donald Trump appeared to expect another routine tarmac gaggle. Instead, reporters at Joint Base Andrews zeroed in on the massive fortune he amassed over the past year, and as the questions grew more pointed, the familiar accordion-style hand motions that critics have long seized on quickly returned.

The uncomfortable exchange began after one reporter pressed Trump about the billions disclosed in his latest financial filings, much of it tied to the crypto venture he launched with his sons during his second term.

The longer the questioning continued, the harder it became for Trump to stay on message. His hands never seemed to settle, while his answers wandered, shifted direction, and repeatedly circled back on themselves.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on December 17, 2025 upon return from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware where he attended a ceremony for the return of the remains of two Iowa National Guard members and a translator killed in an attack in Syria. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

The scene captured a president trying everything he could to look unfazed while standing next to the very family members who helped build the venture now raising conflict‑of‑interest questions.

The back‑and‑forth mattered because Trump’s newly released financial disclosures show he made more than $2 billion last year, including over $500 million from a crypto company he co‑founded with Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The filings revived long‑running concerns about whether Trump is personally benefiting from policies he shapes.

The gaggle on the tarmac, followed by the political blowback, made clear that Trump’s attempt to distance himself from his own finances isn’t landing the way he hoped.

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The questions started with a simple prompt. “Mr. President, your financial disclosure shows you had a very lucrative year last year. What message does this send to average Americans, especially those struggling right now financially?”

Trump answered, “Well, you know, I don’t get involved in my, personally. We have funds that run my money.”

That’s when the reporter leaned in: “But you are benefitting. I mean, we’re talking billions of dollars.”

Trump came back with gibberish.

“Well, I made a lot of money before I became president. And they invest my money. And I don’t talk to ’em. I never even, I don’t even speak to ’em. So I have many people, I don’t know what they call, closed accounts or something. You put your money in, and that’s it. I don’t talk to ’em. They’re big institutions. And they run it. But, yeah, I’ve had a great career. In business, I’ve had a great career.”

When asked, “So is that a conflict of interest?” Trump shifted again as his sons Eric and Don. Jr. witnessed the pressure campaign in the background.

“I don’t know if I’ve had a greater career in politics or business. But I had a great career in business. And, uh, you know, you saw the cash. And you report the different things, and what they do is we gave it — I think it’s called a blind account — but they basically, they take it, and I purposely, I never speak to any of the people who run the money. But they’re big institutions. And, uh, they invest in whatever they invest in.”

The reporter followed up one last time, saying critics believe he’s profiting off the presidency, to which Trump replied he’s earning more because the stock market is rising. “Everybody is profiting,” he noted.

The disclosures released Tuesday show a sprawling financial picture for the president.

Trump made more than $2.2 billion last year, according to a 927‑page filing from the Office of Government Ethics.

The revenue came from real estate, golf courses, licensing deals, settlements, and a surge in crypto ventures that have grown dramatically since he returned to the White House. World Liberty Financial — the company Trump launched with his sons during his 2024 campaign — generated more than $500 million from new crypto products.

Another venture, CIC Digital LLC, brought in more than $600 million from “meme” coins stamped with Trump’s face. Many of these businesses were startups when Trump took office; now they eclipse much of his real estate portfolio.

One detail in the disclosures stands out.

While most of the 3,711 reported transactions appear to have been handled through brokers, 625 were listed as “unsolicited” trades, meaning the client, not the broker, initiated them.

Most of those transactions came in March, with activity surging immediately after the U.S. strikes on Iran.

That disclosure sits awkwardly alongside Trump’s insistence that he doesn’t speak to the people managing his money and doesn’t know what they’re investing in.

While much of his portfolio appears to be handled through financial institutions, the filings suggest hundreds of trades were initiated outside the typical broker-driven process.

The White House, meanwhile insists there is no conflict. Spokesperson Anna Kelly said, “Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged – or will ever engage – in conflicts of interest. President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the Genius Act and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans.” She added that any suggestion otherwise is part of a “tired, false narrative.”

But outside the administration, the reaction was far different. California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered the sharpest response, writing on X, “Trump’s financial disclosures showed exactly how his crypto play worked: He got richer. His crypto supporters got rug-pulled.”

Newsom’s post ricocheted across social media, with critics framing the financial disclosures as proof that Trump’s crypto push benefited himself far more than the people who bought into it.

Michael Steele, a Republican attorney and former Maryland lieutenant governor, reacted forcefully on MSNOW’s “The Weeknight,” becoming visibly frustrated as he described Trump’s devil-may-care attitude toward the issue.

“But all of this is just BS for Donald Trump, the grift, grift, and grift, because that’s all you know how to do. You can’t run the country, but you can run it into the ground. And that’s exactly what this is. And it’s so unfortunate that we sit back and allow this man to sit in that White House and his kids and his family to take from the American people every damn day. How the hell do you make $1.4 billion in a year? Come on.”

People watching the exchange online reacted in real time, saying, “His hands are flying, he is lying,” and “Donny looks nervous,” while another added, “Concertina hands, again.”

Others praised the reporter, “Keep this questioning up.. just keep pushing him on this. Spoilers: they won’t.”