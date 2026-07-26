‘How Can Anyone Be So Rude?!’: Reporter Blindsides Mark Kelly With Question About His Disabled Wife — Kelly Flips the Whole ‘Disgusting’ Setup Into a Brutal Trump Takedown

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly didn’t pull any punches when responding to a reporter’s question about whether the country is ready for a future “disabled first lady.”

Kelly, in a joint interview with his wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, was quick on his feet when questioned by The Atlantic’s Mark Leibovich for a profile that was published on Monday, July 20.

Giffords suffered a lifelong traumatic brain injury after she was shot by a crazed gunman at a constituent event in Tucson in 2011 where six other people were killed.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) (R), accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) stands next to a poster that reads “Trump’s Hostage Note” as he speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

She embarked on a years-long road to recovery, relearning how to walk and talk, and still battles a language disorder known as aphasia, which makes it hard to speak, understand, read, and write, according to the Mayo Clinic. But it does not affect intelligence or memory.

Kelly stood by his wife during her long recovery, something that has garnered the military veteran and former astronaut much admiration. He’s openly considered a presidential run in 2028 although he says he hasn’t decided yet, People reported.

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So, with Giffords by his side, Liebovich asked Kelly whether voters are ready for a “disabled first lady.”

“Hey,” Kelly quipped, “in my opinion, we have a disabled president right now.”

“The way she connects with people is unlike anybody else I’ve ever known,” the Democrat continued defending his wife.

“Before she was injured, people used to compare her with Bill Clinton,” he stated.

“She’s been in this business,” he said before adding, “And she had, you know, like the worst thing that any politician could have happen, right? She gets shot in the head.”

Social media coalesced around Kelly and Giffords.

X user Catherine Sewell summed it up with one word, “Touche.” And so did this commenter writing only, “DAYUM.”

Kelly got under Trump’s thin skin last year when he along with a group of other Democratic lawmakers urged U.S. military personnel not to follow “illegal orders.” The ad came as Defense Chief Petet Hegseth was blowing up boats in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean, alleging they were drug boats without offering any proof.

Mark Kelly: “Donald Trump is so singularly unqualified for this job as President. He wants to shut people up, but he’s not gonna shut me up. I’m not gonna be intimidated by him or Pete Hegseth and his threats to court-martial me” pic.twitter.com/VGdeKANS8l — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 3, 2025

Hegseth also went after him threatening to court-martial Kelly and demote his rank, according to Raw Story. Hegseth backed off the court-martial, and the demotion is tangled up in court.

Other commenters took offense at the question itself.

“How can anyone be so rude? Shameful question. Well played Sen. Kelly!” another user posted.

“First of all, that’s a f-cked up ass question. Second, I love his answer. He ate & left no crumbs,” this X poster agreed.

This poster joked, “Shots fired!! And this time it wasn’t just a graze on the ear..”

Another added, “That’s disgusting. Gabby was attacked by a psychopath and has had to rebuild her life because of it. America doesn’t deserve her or her husband,and that’s the truth. Truly good hearted people are extremely rare nowadays.”

Arizona resident Patt Ficere proclaimed on Threads, “Proud of my senator. And Gabby is a rock star!”

Kelly’s comment comes amid ongoing speculation over Trump’s health and fitness for office. He’s had what the White House has called “routine physicals,” but he’s had at least four since retaking office in January of 2025, something that critics call extremely unusual.

He’s undergone MRI’s and bragged about “acing” at least three separate cognitive tests, which he seems to have confused with IQ tests. The tests are used to diagnose dementia and other cognitive disorders.

Trump has ongoing purple bruising on his hands, loses his train of thought during interviews and speeches, and repeatedly dozes off in public.