‘Old Enough to Be His Daughter’: Ginuwine’s Engagement to a Young Miami Realtor Has Fans Sounding Off Over Their 27-Year Age Gap

Ginuwine is taking a second swing at happily ever after following his proposal to a Miami realtor.

Over a decade after his first marriage ended amicably, the “So Anxious” singer, 55, is ready to jump back into married life.

The public was shocked to learn that Ginuwine was official off the market.

R&B singer Ginuwine has confirmed his relaitonship with a 28-year-old realtor from Miami. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

TMZ was the first outlet to confirm his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Jannette Escartin, on July 1.

“The newly engaged couple tells us they’re very happy and in love,” TMZ reports.

The pair got engaged a few weeks ago in Washington, D.C. But that’s not the most shocking part.

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Fans were stunned by the engagement and the pair’s 27-year age gap.

Escartin is a 28-year-old realtor in Miami. According to her, she met the 90s R&B heartthrob a few years ago in South Florida. She began sporting a sizable diamond ring in a May 23 post promoting a $2.6 million listing.

She shared another post on June 21, captioned, “Happy Father’s Day.” Ginuwine responded in the comments, saying, “Mine.”

This prompted one person to reply, “Bruh. No she aint. You created her? Exactly. That is God’s child. And I don’t see no wedding RING What’s the hold up??? I’m saying.”

Escartin then chimed in to let the man and her followers know, “I’m engaged to him,” adding a red-heart emoji. In another post, she shared what appears to be a table set for two at dinner.

R&B singer Ginuwine is reportedly engaged to Jannette Escartin, a 28-year-old realtor in Miami. (Photos: jannetteescartin/Instagram)

The reactions include people saying things like, “His knees can’t keep up” and “He will definitely be getting ‘in those jeans’” before nosediving into remarks such as “This guy old enough to be her dad she about that bag.”

Suspicions that Escartin is eyeing a future divorce payday were echoed by those who wrote that Ginuwine “better get that ironclad prenup!”

A fifth individual heckled the couple, stating, “He gonna be on tour until he’s 94,” presumably to maintain a luxury lifestyle for his bride-to-be.

Others made it apparent that Ginuwine’s love life gave them the ick the more they mulled over his fiancée’s age.

On IG Threads, a user mentioned, “He has kids her age and older. This is weird. he needs a nurse and she needs the lifestyle.” A reaction along those lines read, “His adult daughters with Sole are 23 and 24 years old.”

“Men that goes after women that can be their daughter age is so cringe,” according to a Shade Room commenter.

“That’s a HARD 28 no way,” according to a Shade Room commenter. Another said, “Old enough to be his daughter.”

Multiple people harped on the fact that Escartin and “The Bachelor” crooner’s ex-wife, rapper Solé, share a likeness. “Bro definitely has a type. She has that Solé face,” an X user tweeted.

Solé and Ginuwine dated for four years before tying the knot in 2003. They share two children, daughters Story Asaundra and Dream Sarae, as well as the rapper’s daughters De’jan and Cypress, from a previous relationship. The couple divorced in 2015.

Ginuwine and Solé with their daughters, Story and Dream. pic.twitter.com/t5vOYES2iR — Bob Manager (@OfficiaBob) June 29, 2026

The TSG group member is also a dad to daughters Santana and Ginel and a son named Elgin Jr., bringing his total offspring to nine.

“I want more [kids],” said Ginuwine on “Drinks Champs” last year.

His ex-wife married Public Enemy MC Professor Griff in 2017; however, fans still wish to see her reunite with the singer. A fan once told Ginuwine, “Chile we want sole,” when he went public with his new relationship.

The low-profile romance first surfaced on his Instagram account in June 2025. He posted a selfie with the caption, “She makes me better, love you, thank you being you.” He appeared to have an arm wrapped around his real-life love interest in the image.

It seems as though Escartin also won over his beau’s family, too. His future wife was included in last year’s Christmas festivities, where Ginuwine posed for group photos with his children, grandchildren, and other relatives.