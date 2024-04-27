‘Man! U Scared Me’: Ginuwine’s Recent Announcement Left Many Fans Believing Beloved Singer Passed Away

Ginuwine fans momentarily caught their breath after seeing an announcement for his upcoming concert performance that resembled a funeral pamphlet.

Things went awry after his fans thought the “So Anxious” singer had passed away after seeing the announcement for the upcoming “Lovers & Friends” concert that recently shared by Ginuwine on Instagram. It featured the clouds in the background, which many fans thought resembled a funeral program.

Ginuwine scares his fans with a concert announcement shared on Instagram. (Photo: @ginuwine / Instagram)

The “I’m In Love” singer captioned the post, “Sometimes you know what you know, the people love what they love and your legacy is never in Question, see y’all there Vegas you already know …..sooner or later ima get my residency and it will be monumental trust and blv but for now let’s GO!!!!! Lovers n Friends!!!! 27 years I’m in and still going.”

Fans reacted with concern for Ginuwine and noted they thought he’d died upon first seeing the concert flyer. “Man! G u scared me lol,” wrote singer Vedo. “Boy I thought this was a homegoing while scrolling scared me,” added another.

“Man..had me thinking you done went on to glory,” noted one fan. “My heart stopped a second. Thought he passed away,” replied another concerned fan. “Man u had me scared thought this was an obituary,” noted one. “Why does it have to look like an obituary,” asked another.

Several fans asked the recording artist to change the promo. “I need to redo this flyer though bro,” wrote one fan. “Not that background, Ginuwine,” advised another.

Despite scaring his fans, many said they were excited for the chance to see the “One Night Stand” artist perform.

The “Lovers & Friends” concert is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on May 4. He gave fans a scare at last year’s concern when he nearly dragged a sign language interpreter down with him when he fell off the stage. And just like last year, fans will surely capture the moment he falls again on camera.

Ginuwine will also perform on June 30 at Shine’s Ultimate Indulgence All-White event in Toronto for Canada Day.