‘I Didn’t Know He Had All Them Kids’: Singer Ginuwine Shocks Fans After Post of Four of His Nine Kids

Fans’ whole lives have changed after learning about the many biological daughters singer Ginuwine has.

The “Pony” singer, whose real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, showed love to four out of seven of his children in an Instagram post where fans can see them dressed up as Harry Potter school girls for a Halloween party.

(From lefyy) Cypress Soleil, Story Asaundra, De’jan Nicole, and Dream Sarae. @ginuwine/Instagram

“Late to the party always working but still had to post from Halloween my daughters 😡😡😡😡 I don’t know how I feel @storyasaundra @dreamsarae @dejan.nicole @cypresssoleil Y’all school girls lol love y’all I still have to be dad lololo nah y’all look real cute love yah❤️ and I still have 3 more 😡😡😡lol dad life”

Shock arose from longtime fans who couldn’t believe the singer raised all those girls.

“I was today years-old when I found out he has 9 kids… d–m!”



“Since when did Ginuwine have 7 kids? A lot of women been riding that pony”



“I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know he had all them kids”



The 52-year-old shares two biological children with ex-wife and American rapper Tonya Johnston aka Solé . Before the pair married in 2003, Solé had already given birth to 21-year-old Story Asaundra Lumpkin and 20-year-old Dream Sarae Lumpkin.

While Solé’s two oldest, 27-year-old Cypress Soleil Lee and 31-year-old De’jan Nicole, are not biologically his, Ginuwine still cares for them as if they were his own blood.

Ginuwine and Solé were together for over ten years before the mom of four filed for divorce from him back in 2014. In 2015, their divorce was finalized, and since then Solé has married Richard Griffin, professionally known as rapper Professor Griff.

Ginuwine also has other children he shares with women unknown to the public in an attempt to keep people out of his business, however, he shows no problem posting his children on various social media sites expressing how proud he is of them.