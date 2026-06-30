‘4-Year-Old Behavior!’: Trump Called Out for Petty Move in Kennedy Center Name Removal Drama — And His Latest Tantrum is His Most Shocking Plot Yet

Donald Trump dreads that future generations will remember his political impact as a nightmarish cliff note in America’s history.

As a result, he is going to great lengths to cement his legacy.

The president began announcing major plans to etch his name across Washington, D.C., in 2025.

Donald Tump (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images; Allison Robbert / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

It is a promise he has kept, as referenced by his overhaul of the White House’s interior and exterior decor, the concepts for a Triumphal Arch, and the hijacking of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The arts complex opened in 1971, serving as a cultural center and memorial honoring the late President Kennedy. The venue annually hosts the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, as well as several other performances throughout the year.

The Mark Twain event honored comedian Bill Maher on June 28. Trump was not in the room, but he still loomed over the evening from the moment guests arrived at the front door.

A judge ordered the administration to remove the president’s name from the building, but scaffolding covered by a white tarp still hides the facade. He rebranded the center to The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center in December 2025.

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In May, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered every Trump reference removed from the building. “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” wrote Cooper in his decision.

I’m at the Kennedy Center covering the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Celebrities are about to walk the red carpet. To do so, they’ll have to go past the tarp tower covering the evidence that President Donald Trump’s name has been removed from the center’s exterior. pic.twitter.com/KMjMT5iAAE — Jonathan Edwards (@jonathanreports) June 28, 2026

The president railed against Cooper in a Truth Social post. He exclaimed, “Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND.'”

Trump installed himself as the center’s chairperson and put in place a new board of trustees to push his rebrand agenda. Crews completed the erasure on June 13, where critics stood by rejoicing in the removal.

Reporters questioned board member Allison Lutnick about the tarp before the organization honored Maher. She offered, “They’re fixing the stone, so I’m not sure how much that should help.”

The eyesore obstructs the full sign. Now, only “THE JOHN F. —RMING ARTS” greets people. Maher told Bloomberg it was “hysterical,” adding that Trump is unpredictable. “Only he could think of that. I just never would have gone there. To me it just makes it better and funnier, and it’s a funny event celebrating funny,” Maher continued.

Not everyone is humored by the “shame tarp.” On X, a user tweeted, “Does trump really think we don’t know his name is gone?”

A deep-cutting dig even took a swipe at Trump’s children: Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron Trump.

It read, “He hates the Kennedys because he & his spawn will never be universally (except for a few members ahem RFKJr) respected & admired like them. He’s systematically erasing everything created by/honoring the Kennedys whereever he can.”

A reader commented on a story rehashing the debacle. That person wrote, “Trump is just so petty about everything and to continue bringing attention to his embarrassment by not removing the tarps is so 4yr old behavior.”

On IG Threads, critics remarked, “No doubt ruined the granite,” and another asked “Is this cover up part of TRUMPS REVENGE ?”

Last year, Trump announced that the center would close for large-scale, two-year renovations beginning on July 4, 2026. The administration has until July 31 to provide Cooper with an explanation justifying the scaffolding.

The judge will also expect the report to address the tentative construction and future operational plans.

Maher’s ceremony, which features jokes about Trump’s tarp, airs on Netflix on July 21.