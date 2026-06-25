‘Take It Down!’: Trump’s Still Fuming Over Kennedy Center Eviction — But Then Orders Defiant Request Involving JFK That Sparks Widespread Outrage

For nearly a month, the facade of one of President Donald Trump’s renovations on Washington’s most recognizable buildings has been causing chaos among lawmakers.

A judge ordered the removal of his name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where a bitter legal fight over its frontage has taken another unexpected turn.

Tourists stop to stare at the steel scaffolding stretching across the front, while security barricades keep curious visitors at a distance.

Trump’s name gone from the Kennedy Center (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images; Allison Robbert / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Weeks later, the sign remains hidden behind towering white tarps, and everyone is asking the same question: What is Trump hiding?

Nearly four weeks after a federal judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the landmark, the public still cannot see the famous marble facing above the building’s eastern wall entrance.

The coverings have remained in place, fueling speculation on Capitol Hill and across social media.

Now, newly released photographs taken from inside the construction zone appear to answer the question that has lingered since the court’s ruling.

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The images show that workers removed Trump’s name from the building. Instead, two rows of blank marble panels occupy the space where the lettering once appeared.

The photographs—which the activist group Hands Off the Arts first provided to The Washington Post and the newspaper later independently verified—offer the clearest public evidence yet that officials carried out the court’s order.

A new image of the Kennedy Center with Trump's name removed has surfaced.



(The photo was taken from inside the tarp currently blocking the facade from public view) pic.twitter.com/UUn7mgsy2J — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 22, 2026

“This is the picture the Trump administration does not want anyone to see,” Hands Off the Arts co-founder Mallory Miller said. She added that it was important for people “to witness when they’re winning.”

The controversy began after U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper ruled on May 29 that the Kennedy Center board had exceeded its authority by placing Trump’s name on the building. Cooper concluded that only Congress has the legal authority to rename the national cultural institution. He ordered every reference to Trump’s name removed from the building, its website, and official branding. He also blocked a separate proposal to close the venue for a two-year, $257 million renovation.

Crews arrived before dawn on June 12 to begin the work. They installed scaffolding and draped the building in white tarps before removing the letters during overnight operations. Kennedy Center officials later confirmed in court filings that contractors finished the job.

The tarps, however, never came down.

Instead, the facade has remained hidden for days, leaving visitors unable to confirm the removal for themselves. Kennedy Center spokeswoman Roma Daravi said the coverings would stay in place while workers addressed maintenance involving the marble and soffit panels. She did not provide a timeline for when workers would finish the restoration work.

That explanation has not satisfied everyone.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, the Ohio Democrat whose lawsuit resulted in the ruling, returned to court last week.

In a June 19 filing, her attorneys argued that the continued use of the tarps raises fresh concerns about transparency. They described the coverings as effectively “semi-permanent” and alleged that Kennedy Center leadership appeared to be delaying the public restoration of the facade.

Beatty was even more pointed outside the courtroom.

“Donald Trump is embarrassed,” she said in a statement. “He lost in court, his name came down, and now he is trying to hide the result from the public.”

Other Democrats echoed her criticism. Rep. Jamie Raskin called the situation “a literal cover-up.” Rep. Mike Levin described it as “petty” and “absurd” while celebrating the removal of Trump’s name from the building.

Online, the mystery has generated almost as much attention as the lawsuit itself.

“Why is he not forced to take the tarp down? Pathetic,” one person asked. Another wondered, “Where is JFK name?” A third commenter wrote, “Trump’s pissed that his name was removed. So in retaliation he is now blocking out the ‘Kennedy’ name as well.”

“So now it doesn’t say Kennedy Center??” another asked.

One user speculated, “So the tarp is to keep him from seeing his name is gone?” Another simply concluded. “Trump is a small, petty child.”

For now, Trump’s name no longer appears on the building. Newly released photos confirm it. The same photos also made it appear to some that another name was missing: John F. Kennedy.

A simple glance might obscure the other name, as the photos do not clearly reveal it.

In the image, an observer can spot the top of the letters where the 35th president’s name belongs.

The scaffolding is still up. The tarps are still in place. Until they come down, one of America’s most recognizable cultural landmarks will remain hidden.