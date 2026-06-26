‘People Want to See That?’: ‘One on One’ Stars Kyla Pratt and Flex Alexander Tell the Real Story Behind Their 12-Year Fight for a Reboot

Kyla Pratt once played the daughter of Flex Alexander‘s character on the classic Black 2000s sitcom, “One on One.”

Airing on UPN, the first-of-its-kind series follows a Black single father raising his teenage daughter.

Alexander, an athlete-turned-sportscaster, lived the bachelor life before his ex-wife left the country and his daughter moved in with him.

“One on One” star Kyla Pratt and Flex Alexander pull back the curtain on their 12-year battle to get a reboot. (Photo: “The Girl Dad Podcast”/ YouTube Screenshot)

After five seasons from 2001 to 2006, “One on One” was one of the several Black shows — including “Half and Half,” “Eve,” “Girlfriends” and more — canceled when UPN and The WB merged to become CW.

The network slowly swapped out its Black shows for white teenage shows like “Vampire Diaries,” “Gossip Girl,” and “90210.”

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Fans never gave up on “One on One.” Neither did Flex Alexander and Kyla Pratt, who say bringing the sitcom back has turned into an uphill battle.

Pratt appeared on the June 23 episode of the “Girl Dad Podcast,” hosted by Alexander and his daughter Imani.

When the topic of a reboot came up, Alexander revealed they were not the only ones pushing for it.

Danny Kirkpatrick, Pratt’s fiancé and father of her two daughters, sent him some encouragement through a DM.

“I was like, bro, I promise you I’m there,” Alexander recalled telling Kirkpatrick.

“And I’m not done,” he continued, telling Pratt seconds later. “We are going to get this reboot done. I’ve been trying for 12 years. We’ve been close. We’ve been there.”

“The people want to see it,” he admitted.

“And I think people don’t really understand the impact that it had,” Pratt added. “I mean, I didn’t really understand until I got older and people would start saying stuff to me.”

Pratt said fans couldn’t stop talking about her character’s fashion and the father-daughter bond that anchored the series.

Without naming who it was, Pratt said she ran into one of the executives and said, “Yeah, I hear we talking about possibly a reboot.” She recalled one executive saying, “You think the people want to see that?”

Pratt told the executive that people would definitely have an interest in a reboot.

She told Alexander and Imani, “But there’s so many different things that we can do with it. So I feel like it’s a wonderful possibility.”

“I’ve been trying for 12 years, we’ve been close.”



Flex Alexander reveals he is still trying to get a reboot of the classic TV show “One on One” made, and Kyla Pratt reveals she’s open to the reboot, saying it has to be perfect.



Also, Kyla Pratt, Flex Alexander, and his… pic.twitter.com/NSyTIRyCZj — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 24, 2026

Alexander said he’s gotten the same question from executives, pointing to the 1980s sitcom “Full House” reboot in 2016, titled “Fuller House.”

“I’m like listen if you have a ‘Fuller House’ reboot and you had this and that – I’m like do you understand the cultural impact that ‘One on One’ has had,” he would say to executives.

He admitted that he didn’t understand the impact at the time of shooting the show, and Pratt agreed that she didn’t think anyone understood back then.

“And then during the pandemic when it was on Netflix, it gave us a whole rebirth,” Alexander said.

The show’s impact even earned him an invitation to Stevie Wonder’s home since his teenage daughter was a fan.

Imani later added that fans even beg her for a reboot in her comments, demanding she join the new cast.

Pratt added, “I have people pitching stuff to me all the time. Kind of like ‘You and your daughters and then Flex and his daughter.”

Fans shared their reactions to the idea of a reboot in the comments underneath The Art of Dialogue’s X post of a clip from the interview.

One person said, “I’d go crazy if they reboot this show. Early 2000s was lit.”

Someone else wrote, “And I will watch every episode !”

Others who felt differently said, “Original ideas please. No more reboots. Some shows are best left where they are. Let us just enjoy the nostalgia.”

Someone else wrote, “We can’t keep looking back. We have to push forward.”

While they wait for that to happen, fans can sign the “One on One” reboot Change.org petition, which already has over 2,700 signatures.

Alexander has still been working on the screen. In 2021, he joined the BET Plus series “The Family Business” as Low Jack, the boyfriend of Tami Roman’s character. The show is awaiting renewal for season seven.

He also recently starred in the Tubi movie “Unrequited.”

As for Pratt, she joined the reboot titled “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” in 2022. The series will air its final and fourth season on July 29.

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