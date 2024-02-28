‘It’ll Happen When We Feel Like It’: Kyla Pratt’s 16-Year Relationship With Children’s Father Questioned as Actress Feels No Pressure to Tie the Knot

Kyla Pratt fans want to know what the deal is with her decade-long engagement to popular Los Angeles tattoo artist and musician Danny “Compton” Kirkpatrick. The pair have been together since 2008 and engaged since 2011, but, to the surprise of some, they have yet to say “I do” in a traditional manner.

An X user recently tweeted, “19 years and he still hasn’t married her? ….Goodnight yall,” sparking a range of responses from others. “Y’all be worried about legal married not realizing if they been together 19 years they are more married than the average marriage that only lasts three,” was one reaction to the post.

Fans want to know why Kyla Pratt and her longtime fiancé Danny “Compton” Kirkpatrick have not gotten married despite sharing two children and 16 years together. (Photos: Kyla and Compton via @kylapratt/Instagram; Compton with his children, Danny, Lyric and Liyah Kirkpatrick via @kylapratt/Instagram)

A second fan wrote, “What if she doesn’t wanna get married? Lol ya’ll and this marriage. If the relationship strong, who cares about marriage.” While a third person weighing in on the topic commented, “That’s a whole lotta milk from one cow without buying the cow.”

The former child actor has addressed questions about plans to exchange vows in the past. And despite the curiosity of others, she has never felt the need to appease those not involved in her union.

19 years and he still hasn’t married her? ….Goodnight yall pic.twitter.com/TqVK9HSXon — Tamorah Shareef Muhammad (@ModestyQueen19) February 27, 2024

“OK, marriage, we’re gonna get married when we feel like it. I feel like there’s a lot of pressure that people try to put on anybody in relationships as far as getting married…There’s a lot of pressure that comes with that piece of paper, and why not work on your relationship before jumping into all that pressure,” explained Pratt when asked about pending nuptials in a 2016 interview with DJ Vlad.

“I don’t wanna get married to get divorced. … I wanna have a great marriage…It’ll happen when we feel like it, even if we wanna do some Kurt Russell-Goldie Hawn-type thing. They’ve never been married, still together, got all these kids, and still strong,” said the actress.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together since 1983 despite having never tied the knot. They share one biological child, Wyatt Russell. Hawn has two children from a previous relationship, and her leading man has one child from a previous relationship.

In Pratt’s case, she and Compton share daughters, Lyric Kirkpatrick, 12, and Liyah Kirkpatrick, 9. The “Proud Family” star also considers her fiancé’s firstborn, a son named Danny Kirkpatrick Jr., a “bonus baby” she has known since he was one. Additionally, as residents of California, their long-term relationship does not adhere to any common-law marriage statutes.

The “Dr. Dolittle” star comes from a two-parent household. She is the oldest of her parents Kecia Pratt-Mccullar and Johnny McCullar’s children, including siblings Allen, Doreen, and Kejahn. Her beau rarely posts about his children or loved ones but, on occasion, has shared images and heartfelt posts of his mother, Moyna Cain.

KP Talks Marriage & If him and Kyla Pratt will walk down the aisle anytime soon. https://t.co/JNeClIeLzx pic.twitter.com/SLiMOZSZgz — Baker (@BuzyBakerr) August 16, 2022

Despite being well-known within the industry and appearing on “Black Ink Crew: Compton,” both Compton and Kyla have managed to keep their lives private. Last year, she explained to Jemele Hill that being on the show “was a weird experience because I am very private. I don’t believe that every moment of my life is meant for the world. … But for him, when the opportunity came about, it was weird because I was actually for it, but I also wanted to make sure it was done the right way.”

Compton previously revealed that he and Kyla have also chosen not to get married as an act of rebellion against those saying they should. According to the artist, their relationship is solid even without a marriage license.