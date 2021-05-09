‘Goodbye Cookies, Hello Spinach’: Will Smith’s New Challenge Encourages Anthony Anderson, Flex Alexander and Others to Share Their ‘Dad Bod’ Photos

Will Smith‘s “Big Willie” challenge, or, as some may call it, “Dad Bod” challenge, has inspired many more men, including Anthony Anderson, to embark on a 12-week fitness journey without a personal trainer. The “Big Willie” challenge is when people show off the current state of their bodies post-quarantine. On May 5, Anderson — who was seen rocking only black boxer briefs — tagged his friends that he wanted to participate in this challenge with him. The friends list included comedians Chris Spencer, Flex Alexander, alongside Will Smith and Marlon Wayans. Wayans confirmed earlier this week that he was taking part in the challenge in hopes of getting in shape before his 49th birthday in July.

Anderson wrote, “So this is what we doing @[email protected]@[email protected] 12 weeks! No trainers! All on our own?! Challenge accepted! Let’s go!” Following the tag, Spencer immediately accepted the challenge by posting his own dad body image and sharing he is exchanging his “cookies” for “spinach.” He said, “Ok @willsmith I accept the #bigwilliechallenge. Time to get in shape. Goodbye cookies hello spinach!! #dadbod.”

Anthony Anderson and his celebrity friends embark on the “Big Willie” weight loss challenge inspired by Will Smith. Photo:@anthonyanderson/Instagram

The next person to accept the challenge was actor and comedian Flex Alexander. In his shirtless post, the 51-year-old encouraged the men to create their own “workout programs and meals.” Alexander wrote, “Ok @willsmith ok @therealchrisspencer it’s on and i accept the #bigwilliechallenge no trainers no cheating! Create your own workout program and meals! Let’s gooooooooooo.”

Although “Friday” actor Faizon Love wasn’t mentioned in Anthony’s initial post, that didn’t stop him from joining the fun. Love jokingly told Anderson alongside Spencer and Wayans that they need to stay in their “lane” because he has beaten Smith in the dad body competition. He said, “I finally found something I’m better than @willsmith at @[email protected]@anthonyanderson stay in your lane sons💪.”

Upon viewing the uproar, he created on social media; Will Smith decided to repost several of the men’s images on his Instagram page with the caption, “Hahahahaha – Let’s go get it! After pics due in 12 weeks! #bigwilliechallenge.”

Many people admitted although this challenge is hilarious, they are thrilled to see the amount of support everyone is getting during the “get fit” journey.

“The support in this is so inspiring! Get it! 💪🏽.”

“I am here for this!”

“I’m loving all these dad bodies….but the poses are killing me!!! Lmboooo😂😂😂.”

“Yes. Lets get it!!! Finally some positive social media influence.”

“Lmaooo i love this challenge.”

The “Big Willie” challenge initially began on May 2, after Smith candidly opened up about being the “worst shape” of his life while appearing in nothing but his underwear, a windbreaker, and slippers. Days following that post, Smith shared his game plan to drop the unwanted weight.

The 52-year-old said, “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”