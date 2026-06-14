‘The Dress’: Kyla Pratt Leaves Fans Speechless After Flaunting Her Curves in Glamorous New Photos

Kyla Pratt’s beauty never ceases to amaze her fans.

The former child actor went from starring on television series to starring as the voice of Penny Proud in the popular animated series “The Proud Family.”

Pratt took a small break from public appearances after welcoming her two daughters, Lyric Kirkpatrick, 15, and Liyah Kirkpatrick, 12, with her fiancé, Danny Kirkpatrick.

Kyla Pratt stuns in green dress at Garnier event. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)

Her most recent appearance left fans gobsmacked days after she attended the Garnier-hosted Diamond Lounge launch event.

At the event, which took place on June 4, the 39-year-old wore a form-fitting, long-sleeved, shimmery green dress.

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Pratt posted several bathroom mirror selfies on her Instagram, but also made sure to take more selfies inside the event.

As the dress hugged her body, her curves stole the spotlight, which was easy to do since she kept everything else about the look simple.

Her makeup was subtle, and she wore her hair in a Cher-inspired style — long, black, and straight.

She rarely wears her hair in a sleek middle-part style, but the look appeared to complement the occasion: the launch of Garnier Fructis Diamond Sleek Spray, which promises up to 100 hours of frizz-free shine.

“Sleek Hair Sparkles Cher Vibes,” she wrote in the caption before adding a green heart.

​Her mention of Cher was not random by any means. The legendary singer-actress and “Hive” star Xochitl Gomez partnered with Garnier as its ambassadors to promote the Fructis Diamond Sleek Spray.

​Pratt’s dress was another way to represent the brand, as it echoed its signature green.

​Fans couldn’t care less about the event itself, because their attention was solely on Pratt’s face and figure.

​One person said, “Come on body ody!!”

​Another person wrote, “This dress!! This bawdyyy!!”

​A third said, “Ur KILLIIIIN THIS DRESS.”

​A fourth typed, “Just stunning 😍 !!! That dress on you is unmatched!!!”

In addition to showing off her looks, she also gave a glimpse of the drink, the dessert, and the dinner that the event provided.

​The latter appeared to be Caribbean-inspired as there were dishes on the menu like wagyu beef patty, Guyanese chow mein, fried cod escovitch, callaloo, and more.

​Outside of attending PR events, the “One on One ” star has really been putting in work within the last year.

​She starred in a psychological thriller called “Girl in the Cellar,” and joined the cast of “The Chi” for their seventh season. Not only that, but she starred in a short film called “The Memo” last year, where she played a woman who reached her breaking point after experiencing success, struggles, and sacrifice in corporate America.

As for her work this year, she’ll be reprising her role, vocally, as Penny Proud for the series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The revival show is entering its fourth season this year, though there hasn’t been a release date announced yet.