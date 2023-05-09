‘Let a Mother Be a Damn Mother’: Fans Rush to Defend Kyla Pratt After Critics Slam Her and Her Children’s’ ‘Casual’ Attire at Movie Premiere

Fans are speaking up for actress Kyla Pratt after she and her children were criticized for their casual attire while attending a screening of the Disney film, “The Little Mermaid.”

On May 8, the 36-year-old attended the premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, with her two daughters, Lyric and Liyah.

“The Proud Family” star sported a rust-colored top with matching leggings and nude heels, while her daughters opted for hoodies and sneakers.

Kyla Pratt poses with her daughters Lyric and Liyah at “The Little Mermaid” premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo: @kylapratt/Instagram)

Pratt shared pictures on her Instagram page of her and her kids posing on the blue carpet in front of “The Little Mermaid” poster. She captioned the post, “#TheLittleMermaid World Premiere with my babies. The movie was everything we wished it would be. #KirkpatrickCamp.”

The pictures were also shared on Twitter, where critics were very vocal about the family’s attire and assumed they would be dressed in stunning gowns.

One user wrote, “Nope. They didn’t slay. They don’t get a participation trophy. It’s was [sic] a World Premiere of the greatest movie of the year. Everyone dressed up. Read the room.”

Fans quickly jumped to Pratt’s defense. One user shared the adorable picture with the caption, “All the comments on Kyla Pratt’s outfit when you can see in this pic with her daughters they all collectively went for a simple, causal ‘let’s go to the movies’ slay!”

She’s with her kids going to watch a movie… was she supposed to be dressed up and the kids dressed down? Was she supposed to dress up her KIDS too who are simply there to watch a movie? Let kids be kids and let a mother be a damn mother — A – aron💛 (@TheGoldenAdonis) May 9, 2023

“She’s with her kids going to watch a movie,” noted one fan. “Was she supposed to be dressed up and the kids dressed down? Was she supposed to dress up her KIDS too who are simply there to watch a movie? Let kids be kids and let a mother be a damn mother.”

A second replied, “Like they look good! She literally looks like a mom that went to the movies with her daughter and I don’t understand why jokes made bc of what she has on.”

A third fan wrote, “Listen …Momma Mode is so much easier when everyone is comfortable. They are all cute. I can’t wait to see it with my little one.”

Others noted the strong family resemblance between Pratt and the daughters she shares with “Black Ink Crew: Compton” star Danny Kirkpatrick, including one who said, “Kyla Pratt basically made replicas of her herself…dem genes strong.”

Fan love Pratt and appreciate her talent and versatility as a former child star. She’s built a dedicated following of fans who praise her gorgeous looks and charming personality.

But she’s widely praised for her role as Penny Proud, which she reprised in the reboot of the animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” in 2022 for two seasons. She told podcast host Jemele Hill that she was often triggered by fans asking her about her next project.

“I think it was something that I was internalizing; I know that people would say things that they didn’t realize was triggering,” Pratt said. “The worst thing was always, ‘Oh my gosh; you used to be an actress. What are you doing now?’ and I’m like, ‘I just did a TV show; y’all didn’t see it? You wanna check it out?’ ”

Pratt most recently appeared in guest spots on “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on HBO and “Call Me Kat” on CBS, the latter of which has been recently been canceled.