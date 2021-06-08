Tahj Mowry Reveals Why He Didn’t Revive His Character In ‘Fuller House,’ Confirms ‘Smart Guy’ Reboot Is In the Works

“Smart Guy” fans are in for a treat because Tahj Mowry, who is the star of the ’90s sitcom, just revealed a reboot is in the works for the show.

On Friday, May 28, he spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” and shared that the rework of the original show is in its beginning stages. Mowry said, “There’s been lots of Zoom meetings and talks about this, so we do have the ball rolling on it. It’s just a matter of time and timing, but we do have the possible home for it.”

Tahj Mowry talks about “Smart Guy” reboot. (Photo: @tahj_mowry/Instagram)

He also shared that he’s been hands-on with thinking out a new storyline for the series. “I feel like I came up with a really fresh take on how we can bring that back with the whole cast and something that is fresh and new. But also something that the diehard fans will still get that nostalgic aspect of it as well.”

The WB channel premiered the show in 1997 and canceled it in 1999. Disney Channel became the comedy series’ new home later that year and continued to air its reruns until around 2003.

The 35-year-old says ideally he would like to get everyone from the original cast to be in the reboot but that it hasn’t been confirmed yet that every former cast member would take part. “We’re not at that stage yet where we’re checking everyone’s schedule. We’re still in the pre-phases. So that will come. But if all goes according to plan, everyone will be in it.”

Mowry was able to shed a little light on what his character T.J. Henderson will be like all grown up in the new series. He says, “You will find T.J. just as he was in the original, a fish out of water. He was sort of exploring a new world for himself. You’ll find him in that same situation, but somewhere else. So I’ll just say that.” He added, “You’ll be able to see him, maybe, have a tequila on the rocks,” confirming that he will be of adult age.

Since the rework is still in its beginning stages, Mowry did not have a date ready for when audiences should expect the show to air.

While some fans shared the sentiment that “everything doesn’t need a reboot,” others were excited about the show. One person said, “I’m here for it 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 yes and keep the same intro song please !” Another wrote, “That’s wonderful! We need more positive shows back on the air!”

He also confirmed in an interview with Hollywood Life that although he did talk about it with the show’s executive producer, he ended up not making an appearance on “Fuller House” — a reboot of “Full House” — mainly because his co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were not returning. The twins took turns playing Michelle Tanner who was a main character on “Full House” and who was the best friend of Mowry’s character Teddy.

“He said, “Yeah, it would’ve been weird and random if Teddy’s best friend isn’t on the show and he just shows up at the door. So I think it just…would’ve been forced.”