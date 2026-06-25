‘The Ex He Cheated On?’: Jaden Smith Back with Ex- Girlfriend — But Fans Couldn’t Help But Bring Up His Mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Entanglement’ 

Jaden Smith might be off the market again after he was spotted with a mystery woman who resembles his ex, Sab Zada.

The two dated for years before hitting a rough patch in 2024 after the “ICON” rapper was caught cheating with social media influencer Khleopatre.

The scandal lasted for weeks and led to a brawl between the two women, and now Smith is back dating one of them.

Jaden Smith was spotted with his ex-girlfriend in a new video two years after a cheating scandal had fans comparing him to his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her entanglement. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

Smith seems to have made amends with Zada.

Paparazzi recently photographed the rapper in Paris on June 23, holding hands as they stepped out for dinner at the Bar des Prés Paris restaurant.

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Smith stepped out of the car first, wearing baggy jeans and a T-shirt, and waited for Zada to fully exit the car as well.

She wore a ruffle miniskirt with an off-the-shoulder shirt, shades, and a hat.

The 27-year-old appeared to be walking with her head down as if trying to be a little incognito while heading into the restaurant.

One fan who noticed this in a video of them leaving the restaurant that night said, “She’s hiding like she’s a superstar, she’s nothing without himmm.”

Another person who caught on to her behavior said, “Why Is she hiding? Isn’t he the celebrity? Or she is ashamed she is with him?!!….Delusional!!!!”

Fans were quickly able to identify Zada wrote, “I think she is Sab Zada.”

Another person who remembered their scandal wrote, “Is that the ex he cheated on?”

Smith and Sab started dating in 2020. But in August 2024, he was photographed making out with Khleopatre while on a yacht in Ibiza.

The sighting took place seven days after he was out with Zada in Los Angeles.

About two months later, Zada took to her X account to accuse Khleopatre of jumping her.

In a deleted post, she wrote, “Oh my god not this girl coming to attack me and f—cking scratch my neck and then being mad bc I blocked my ex and called her a homewrecker to my friends and then jumping on me. Lol.”

Screenshots from Sab Zada’s X account, detailing an altercation between she and model, Khleopatre.

She later added in another deleted post that those women wanted to fight her over a man who sends her apology flowers and letters every month since the incident happened.

At the time, fans compared the scandal to the infamous entanglement involving Jaden’s parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

In 2020, R&B singer August Alsina revealed that he and Pinkett Smith had a romantic relationship going on despite her being married to Will.

Jada confirmed their romance on her show “The Red Table Talk,” calling it an “entanglement.” Years later, she revealed that she and Will had been living separately since 2016.

Will: You brought yourself to the red table. I think you need to say clearly what happened.



Jada: I got into an entanglement with August.



Will: An entanglement?! A relationship!



Jada: A relationship.



Whew.#RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/eiGtWKv8Xg — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) July 10, 2020

But they too seem to be back on good terms.

The Smiths’ first joint outing in 10 months was in September 2025, when they went to Nobu in California.

The couple was spotted together earlier this year, including in January, to support Jaden’s debut collection with Christian Louboutin at Paris Fashion Week.

The family returned to Paris this week, with daughter Willow Smith and Will’s older son, Trey Smith. They came to the City of Light for the release of Jaden’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection with the luxury brand.