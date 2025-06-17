‘We Made a Very Terrible Mistake with Our Children’: Will Smith Admits His and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Approach to Parenting Backfired with Willow and Jaden

Will Smith says his parenting style is not for the faint of heart. The box office superstar has been keeping a lid on his personal life but recently opened up about his experience raising his three kids.

He shares children Jaden, 26, and Willow, 24, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He also shares a son Trey Smith, 32, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

In an episode of the U.K.’s “Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden” radio show, the father of three admitted that he had never had much control of his offspring.

(Photographed: Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Sheree Zampino, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jaden Smith via Will Smith/Instagram.)

“We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children and we went with radical honesty. Don’t do it. I’m not advocating for it,” he warned.

“The Pursuit of Happyness” actor explained, “We made a deal from like really young with our kids. The deal was if you tell the truth, you won’t get in trouble. The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don’t tell the truth.”

The unconventional tactic wrecked his peace of mind. “It’s a mistake … It’s terrible … They do whatever they want and they just come tell you. It’s awful. Don’t try it. You want your kids to lie. You definitely — you don’t want to know some of the stuff your kids are thinking and doing,” Will half-jokingly told the hosts.

The “Hawthorne” actress spoke about her parenting style in 2012, echoing Will’s sentiments. Pinkett Smith said, “I think that old school style of ‘I’m your parent and I’m greater than you’ doesn’t work. What I establish with my children is a partnership. I’m not necessarily dictating what is happening in their lives.”

Will smith with his children❤️ (Trey, Jaden & Willow Smith) pic.twitter.com/nU5fh3rU68 — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) October 13, 2023

Still, a second person remarked that Will’s mistakes in life far exceed his thoughts on discipline. The individual critically wrote, “His biggest mistake is letting his wife and children walk all over him and marrying a woman who’s in love with a man that’s deceased.”

Will and Jada have been married for 28 years and separated since 2016. His wife made the latter revelation in 2023 during the promotional tour of her memoir “Worthy.” Jada’s close bond and deep love with the late rapper Tupac Shakur was among the many reflections she wrote about and discussed while promoting the book.