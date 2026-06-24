‘Oh My God!’: Trump Stuns With Unhinged Rant of ‘Extremely Fat’ Friend — Then the Internet Served Up Brutal Reminder He Didn’t See Coming

President Donald Trump has never met a story he didn’t want to tell two, three, or four times, with new details.

He also never met a person he didn’t feel entitled to talk about.

From reporters to governors to political rivals, few have escaped Trump’s running commentary about other people’s looks, weight, size, and physical appearance.

So when he snowballed into a bizarre story about an overweight friend, many wondered if he was talking about himself or someone else.

President Donald Trump launched into another one of his unhinged rants about an overweight friend. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump traveled to Mack Trucks’ manufacturing facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on June 23.

The visit was meant to celebrate a $47 million order for military dump trucks.

Instead, he treated factory workers to a story many had already heard, but no one asked her.

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“A friend of mine, who’s extremely fat, sloppy, but very brilliant — he’s a brilliant businessman, but he’s a slob, there’s no question about it,” Trump told the crowd.

He described the man as “very neurotic,” noted that the friend used to call him “Donnie” but now calls him “Mr. President.”

Trump explained that the friend had purchased what he calls “the fat drug” in London for $87 — compared to $1,300 in New York.

Trump: A friend of mine, who’s extremely fat, sloppy, but very brilliant—he’s a brilliant businessman, but he’s a slob. There’s no question about it. A very neurotic person, which you need sometimes to be successful.



He said, “I bought the fat drug.”



I said, “I didn’t know you… pic.twitter.com/NTywLGJgYE — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2026

The president’s reaction upon hearing the news? “I said, ‘I didn’t know you use it, because it’s not working.'”

The crowd laughed instantly. But the internet had already seen this bizarre display months ago.

Just months ago, in January 2026, Trump derailed a White House roundtable on rural health care to share the same anecdote.

Using the almost exact same script, he described the unnamed friend who is “very fat,” and also travels internationally for business. Like the recent stop, that friend paid $87 in London and $1,300 in New York.

Just like on Tuesday, Trump also told him the drug was not working.

Trump: "A friend of mine who's a very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man actually. But he's very fat. And he took the fat drug. I won't give you which one. It was Ozempic … the drug doesn't work on him. I saw him recently. He's actually fatter than ever." pic.twitter.com/hhMjfP9dj8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2026

A little over a year ago, in May 2025, Trump told the same story twice within a couple of days. First, while signing a drug pricing executive order. The second time was as a guest on Sean Hannity’s show.

Just like the recent rambling and the January incident, he called the man a “highly neurotic, brilliant businessman, seriously overweight.”

Same friend. Same drug. Same punchline. On X, the reaction was swift.

“Before my grandma kicked the bucket, she would tell me the same 5 stories every time I went to see her. Much like Trump does at his little rally’s,” one person wrote.

Another gasped, “Oh my God! TRUMP is the SLOB in this story he keeps telling about the fat drug!” Someone else added, “Trump’s only friend is Trump as far as I know.”

Someone else wrote, “He’s talking about himself. He’s doing his typical skit, which is to make up a fake person when reporting is pointing to him.”

Another added, “Trump…Extremely FAT and a cognitive mess, but dumber than driveway rocks.”

“No need to guess, he is talking about Elon Musk, the fat pig,” one wrote. As another added, “So, there are no mirrors in WH and at Mar a Lardo?”

Trump’s body commentary goes well beyond one recycled anecdote.

In November 2025, Trump stood at the White House Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon and called Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker “a big fat slob.” He then delivered a master class in saying the thing while claiming not to say it.

“I don’t talk about people being fat,” Trump said. “I refuse to talk about the fact that he’s a fat slob. I don’t mention it.”

That earlier same month, he pointed at Bloomberg correspondent Catherine Lucey aboard Air Force One and told her “Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” after she pressed him on the Epstein files.

What makes all of this particularly rich is Trump’s own medical record and how he actually looks. His May 2026 physical at Walter Reed listed him at 238 pounds — 14 pounds heavier than the year before.

White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella called him “fully fit” but recommended he improve his diet and increase physical activity.

The internet was unconvinced. “He’s trying to tell us not to believe our own eyes,” one user wrote on Threads, at the time. “He’s an obese old man.”

The president has built a decades-long brand on policing other people’s bodies. What he has never managed to do is apply that same energy to the man in the mirror.