‘Fat Boy Trump Has No Room to Talk’: Trump Faces Blowback Over Republican Post Amplifying His Dig at Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and the Visuals Make It Worse

Donald Trump may not be the one designing the memes, but the Republican Party’s growing reliance on artificial intelligence for political punchlines is starting to feel less like a strategy to go after his foes.

What was once an occasional digital jab has evolved into a full-blown funnies production, with party accounts leaning into AI imagery that blurs the line between campaign messaging and playground humor. And republicans are pissed.

Republicans band together to call out President Trump over post about Democrat JB Pritzker’s weight. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day was the latest example. Instead of policy or persuasion, the national GOP account opted for computer-generated mockery, continuing a pattern that critics say is getting out of hand.

The technology allows for exaggeration at lightning speed, and this time the target was Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker — again — in a much more humiliating way that felt far more personal than previous digs.

GOP’s post featured an AI-generated Valentine depicting Pritzker in cartoon form wearing a bright red bib while seated before a towering spread of fast food including some of Trump’s favorites: a jumbo bucket of chicken, overloaded nachos, a double cheeseburger stacked high, spaghetti and meatballs, loaded hot dogs, pepperoni pizza with cheese dripping over the crust, and a root beer float crowned with whipped cream and chocolate pieces on top.

The caption read, “My love for you is bigger than JB Pritzker.”

The image ricocheted across social media, drawing attention well beyond typical partisan circles, and people clapped back.

What surprised many observers wasn’t that people who worked under Trump had taken another swing at the billionaire Democrat, who is seen as a potential 2028 presidential contender. It was that members of his own party publicly objected.

Former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye wrote, “This never would have gone out when I was running the RNC comms shop. Reveling in unprofessionalism.”

This never would have gone out when I was running the RNC comms shop. Reveling in unprofessionalism. https://t.co/NdYkXDRyyo — Douglas Heye (@DougHeye) February 14, 2026

Gregg Nunziata, a former adviser to Marco Rubio, added, “I still consider myself a Republican but this disgraceful, juvenile garbage… makes it harder every day.”

Republicans and Democrats took issue with the post and immediately went to troll Trump. One person hit back with, “You sure you wanna play this game?” paired with the remixed image of Trump in Pritzker’s place, with a happy meal from McDonald’s and three large Diet Coke drinks added.

The reaction extended beyond party insiders. Daily Beast readers were outspoken in their assessments, warning Trump to look in the mirror, pointing to his weight.

One person asked bluntly, “How can trump fat shame anyone without looking at himself first? But that’s how immature pubescent bullies behave. Can’t expect anything better from him.”

“224 lbs? Yeah right. You’re about 50 lbs. off,” said one person, pointing to Trump’s weight, while another added, “Fat boy Trump has no room to talk.”

One hilarious comment read, “Sounds like Trump’s typical meal.”

Most of Trump’s lies are abhorrent but I’d forgotten how funny the “annual physical” ones were. Yeah man, 6’3”, 224lbs. About the same stats as DK Metcalf here. Got it. pic.twitter.com/SrubafDu0c — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 13, 2025

Another commenter stated, “Donnie Dummo, 79, and his fellow bullies are always jealous of people who are smarter than they are.”

The Valentine meme echoed Trump’s earlier comments about Pritzker.

During a White House turkey pardon, the president veered from tradition and referenced a speechwriter’s joke before saying, “I refuse to talk about the fact that he’s a fat slob. I don’t mention it.”

Months before that, he told reporters the governor “ought to spend more time at the gym.”

Still, the latest GOP tweet has people debating whether the humor had crossed into something more corrosive.

The party’s AI experimentation didn’t start with Pritzker.

In October 2025, Trump shared a digitally fabricated video showing a jet labeled “King Trump” flying over “No Kings” demonstrators and dropping what appeared to be brown waste on the crowd below. The clip drew backlash for turning protest imagery into digital humiliation, raising concerns about how easily AI can be deployed to amplify ridicule rather than argument.

Another uproar followed when an AI-generated montage briefly depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes before being deleted. Critics argued the episode illustrated how quickly inflammatory visuals can spread once amplified by powerful accounts, forcing damage control after the fact and deepening unease about the party’s digital tone.

Back on Valentine’s Day, what may have been crafted as a cheeky viral moment instead peeled back visible strain inside Republican circles — and underscored how far the party is willing to go in digital takedowns of a Trump rival.

The attempt to clown Gov. Pritzker quickly became secondary to the response from within the GOP itself, shifting the focus from the meme to the message it sent. In an era where AI can manufacture instant mockery, the sharper storyline wasn’t the cartoon — it was the growing discomfort among Republicans with each other and the world watching it unfold in real time.