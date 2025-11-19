‘Has No Business Calling Anyone Piggy’: Trump’s Insult Backfires After a Viral Close-Up of His Eyes Spark a Brutal Side-by-Side Comparison He Never Saw Coming

The man who routinely eats Quarter Pounders, Big Macs, and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches in one sitting has the internet ablaze after calling a reporter “piggy.”

Donald Trump was dragged after he snapped at Bloomberg News White House correspondent Catherine Lucey aboard Air Force One on Nov. 14, according to USA Today.

IN FLIGHT – NOVEMBER 14: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of press aboard Air Force One on November 14, 2025 while in flight from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach International Airport. Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Lucey swiftly made it onto the portly president’s hit list after she pressed him on a question he didn’t like. She asked him about the emails to Ghislaine Maxwell that note Trump knew about her billionaire ex-boyfriend’s liking for young girls.

‘He’s Losing Control’: Trump’s Hostile Clash with Reporter Goes Off the Rails — He Points Straight in Her Face, Then Makes a Desperate Move That Instantly Backfires

Trump replied, “I know nothing about that” before going on a lengthy rant about Bill Clinton knowing the late billionaire.

After Trump called on another reporter for a new question, Lucey tried to interject with a follow-up, but the POTUS hushed her.

“Quiet! Quiet, piggy,” demanded Trump as he pointed his finger at the female correspondent, later cutting his eyes at her.

The scolding video went viral, but folks were stunned by his audacity to call someone “piggy” after he had repeatedly been dragged for his own weight.

It didn’t take long for viewers to flip the insult back onto him, especially once a close-up photo of his glossy, heavy, almost unfocused eyes began circulating side-by-side with an image of a pig’s eyes, a comparison that sent social media into overdrive.

One user on Threads replied with the caption, “Has no business calling anyone a piggy.”

The image could very well be doctored with AI, but users didn’t care as the comparison alone was enough to send the jokes flying.

“You can tell which is the actual pig. There is intelligence in its eye,” wrote a user on Threads.

Another person wrote that it was hard to tell which picture was which. “So hard to tell which one is the pig and which one is the orange-cockwomble.”

“I spit my coffee outttttt,” laughed one user after seeing the piggy picture.

Multiple users also replied that it was an “insult” to the pig to be compared to Trump.

On the White House YouTube transcript, it claims that the word “piggy” was “inaudible.”

But this isn’t the first time Trump has lashed out at a reporter for asking what he considers a disrespectful question. During previous press briefings, he’s snapped, “Don’t be rude,” mocked reporters’ intelligence, and even called one journalist by her hair color. His latest outburst fit the same pattern — except this time, the internet focused more on his face than his fury.