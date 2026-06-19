‘This Guy Is the Worst’: Furious MAGA Melts Down Over Obama’s ‘Slick Words,’ Then a New Brutal Poll Dropped That’s Sure to Send Trump Over the Edge

Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and other luminaries sparked excitement in Chicago as they gathered for the long-awaited, star-studded opening of the Obama Presidential Center and Museum.

During Obama’s dedication speech on Thursday, June 18, where four former presidents, including Obama, gathered joining the crowds of spectators and well-wishers, the popular Democrat took several veiled swipes at President Donald Trump and his authoritarian leanings.

Obama spoke about the country’s beginnings.

Former President Barack Obama moderates a conversation during the Obama Foundation’s 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“In over more than two centuries, through petitions and protests … men and women of all walks of life, from every color and every faith, every region, took up the cause of democracy until we, the people, came to include not just some of us, but all of us,” the former president explained, according to Raw Story.

“And that’s why the story we tell in this building begins not with Michelle’s origins or my origins, but with our nation’s,” he added.

During Trump’s second term in office, he has demanded that museums remove displays that might detail anything negative about American history and has ordered the National Park Service to do the same.

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Obama reminded the crowd that the world still operated under a feudal system of royals and serfs when the United States was founded.

But he said the original founding fathers created a whole new type of government for all people, establishing that there “will be no kings or lords, no serfs or subjects, but only citizens, each of us free to pursue our own version of happiness and able to determine our collective faith to an elected representative government.”

Never mentioning President Donald Trump by name, Obama appeared to be referencing the millions of Americans who have taken to the streets over the past 14 months, marching in “No Kings” demonstrations, protesting Trump’s policies and attempts at consolidating power into the office of the presidency.

He also pointed out that his presidential center and museum underscore Americans’ shared values “that make democracy possible,” The Hill reported.

But he wasn’t done. He took another subtle dig at Trump, continuing along the same lines.

“A belief in the intrinsic dignity and worth of all people, and that no one is above the law or beneath its protection,” he stated. “A belief in checks and balances in our government, and an accountability that comes with it. An independent judiciary and a robust free press. A belief that our military and law enforcement owe allegiance not to any president or political party, but to the people and our Constitution.”

Trump has repeatedly worked to protect himself and his cronies from accountability while pardoning hundreds of people convicted of serious crimes. In fact, a recent analysis estimates that his pardons have wiped out almost $2 billion in repayment to victims and taxpayers in recouping money from Medicare and tax fraud.

MAGA voters ripped into Obama on social media.

“Obama name-checks the Soros-funded No Kings movement. He’s always been an Astroturf community organizer,” the conservative Christian commentator Ben Johnson accused, falling back on the tired right-wing allegations against Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros, forming some kind of elite global cabal that controls the deep state.

Other MAGA sycophants joined in.

“Barack Hussein Obama @BarackObama appeared to give a shout-out to the ‘No Kings’ anti-Trump protesters during his library opening today. Hussein Obama declared: ‘In the newly independent United States, there will be no kings.’ Funny, because Hussein Obama acted like a king throughout his entire presidency. This guy is the worst.”

“He’s still trying to be king. His ego has no bounds,” another X poster nonsensically claimed.

This furious commenter did not hold back. “He’s such an evil tool with slick words and slippery non action. Obama is the biggest lying bigot ever created by the NWO elites. Only Losers don’t see it.”

Well, that’s apparently more than half the country. A new CNN poll released Thursday, June 18, shows Obama is the most popular living president with 57 percent of survey respondents viewing him favorably.

Just 34 percent view Trump favorably, with 30 percent giving Joe Biden the thumbs-up.

Underscoring how popular Obama is among his presidential predecessors, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Biden all attended the opening of the Obama Presidential Center.