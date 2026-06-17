‘He Said That!’: Trump Barges Into G7 Late Like He Owns It and Doesn’t Apologize — Then Drops Three Words That Shatter Every Foreign Leader’s Face

President Donald Trump, 80, would love to think everyone shows up just for him, stealing the spotlight.

Sometimes that means putting his fellow world leaders in awkward situations or changing the energy in the room.

The U.S. president traveled to France for the 2026 G7 Summit, where he met with representatives from seven other powerful nations.

President Donald Trump’s trip to France has produced several viral moments. (Photo by Isabel Infantes-Pool/Getty Images)

Among the guests were French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the forum in Évian-les-Bains on June 17.

Trump, of course, made his own entrance after everyone else, pulling an egocentric move that overshadowed other politicians.

According to the New York Post, Trump arrived late to Wednesday morning’s G7 working session that was already in progress.

The U.S. president’s arrival came with a bold declaration before a room full of influential allies.

Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, Trump walked in as if he owned the room himself.

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All eyes were on him as he made one remark that suggested everyone was there to see him.

“I’m the boss,” said Trump after walking in and turning toward the other world leaders seated at a round table.

Trump essentially declaring himself the CEO of G7 drew laughs.

He then exchanged a handshake with Macron, 48, before taking a seat next to the president of the French Republic.

“I’m the boss.” 🤣



— @POTUS arrives for a working session at the G7 summit in France pic.twitter.com/BvAamZo0sD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2026

Macron tried to resume the session.

Trump then interrupted to blurt out, “Would you like to stay for the meeting? It’s OK with me,” directing his comments to press in the room.

The White House’s Rapid Response account on X shared video of Trump’s late arrival, which backfired, turning him into the joke.

“Bro doesn’t even know he’s the joke,” read one reply to the 42-second clip.

A second person wondered, “Boss of what? No one there respects him.” Likewise, another poster wrote, “The boss of being laughed at. What a loser!”

“I cant believe he said that LMAO. There never, I mean never ever, will there be another Donald J Trump,” one Trump detractor tweeted.

Trump’s upbeat G7 moments clashed with a series of awkward moments that made him look old, feeble, and out of touch.

Close-ups of his bruised hands, swollen ankles, and protruding stomach also made the visual more disturbing to look at.

At one point, the former reality star complained about having “the lowest chair” in the room.

Meanwhile, across the room, French President Emmanuel Macron appeared unfazed by the exchange.

Trump starts wandering off in the wrong direction after a G7 photo and world leaders have to step in and redirect him pic.twitter.com/ahFNRXIsYi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2026

In another viral clip, Trump took part in a photo shoot with other G7 principals that reinforced speculation about his mental and physical state.

Snapshots and video footage of Trump wandering aimlessly in the wrong direction had many wondering if he knew where he was.

Macron had to step in and redirect the confused-looking billionaire to the other side of the stage.

Trump stood awkwardly alone, giving his signature two-thumbs-up look, as the other world leaders around him engaged in light conversation onstage.