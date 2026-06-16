‘What’s Going On’: Trump’s Suits Have Been Hiding a Dirty Secret Fans Suspected for Years — One Photo Slip Just Confirmed Everything

Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with an UFC cage match set up on the White House South Lawn.

Hosting the reported $60 million bash required nearly 500 porta-potties for guests.

Because nothing says presidential elegance quite like rows of portable toilets.

U.S. President Donald Trump has the public wondering what the White House isn’t saying about his health after a noticeable bulge around his shoulders. (Photo: Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

As expected, wild fights broke out outside the newly built Octagon among the MAGA crowd.

One enthusiastic attendee at the June 14th event was Australian-Samoan boxer Jai Tapu Opetaia.

After the event, the muscular fighter shared two pictures of himself posing with the commander in chief.

Trump looked visibly scared in the first image as Opetaia smiled big for the camera while shaking Trump’s hand.

Opetaia’s left hand landed on Trump’s shoulder, but eagle-eyed fans who zoomed in on the close-up noticed something brutal.

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The contact revealed what appear to be prominent shoulder pads beneath the president’s suit.

In a second image, Opetaia seemed to pinch the padding with two fingers, further emphasizing Trump’s unusually broad silhouette.

The boxer shared the photo with the caption, “Me and uncle Don.”

The picture went viral as fans zoomed in on whatever is going on with Trump’s shoulders and his facial expression.

One user suggested that Trump’s facial expression was due to his feelings about Opetaia.

“Your uncle don’t like you, and you can tell by his fake smile. And why you did your man like that? Pressing so hard on his fake shoulders. You made him look weak.”

Another user also noticed Trump’s seemingly oversized shoulder pads and suggested they were to make the octogenarian look stronger than he is.

“Did you pose like that intentionally to show how weak and fake his shoulders are, just like everything else about him and his policies?”

One user noted how tired Trump looked. “He looks so sleepy. Sleepy Trump. The worst president in history.”

“He looks like a re-animated bowl of pudding,” joked another, while one added, “Don Snoreleon ladies and gents.”

Mixing alcohol, a UFC event, and an energized MAGA crowd on the grounds of the Ellipse at a watch party across from the South Lawn always seemed like a recipe for chaos.

Sure enough, several attendees were caught throwing punches and landing punches.

Video on Threads shows two men fighting while a woman joined in. Police then stepped in and placed the men in handcuffs.

Another fight between two women featured one woman punching the other in the face before bystanders broke it up.

Trump boasted on Truth Social the day after the fight, and he wrote that the event “was incredible” and “PERFECT!”

The 80-year-old also claimed, “The White House has never looked more beautiful.”

More than 4,000 people attended the UFC fight at the White House.