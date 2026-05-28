‘This Is What Desperation Looks Like’: A Medical Doctor Dared to Open His Mouth About Trump’s Health and the White House Response Left the Internet Watching a Meltdown in Real Time

President Donald Trump has spent months projecting strength, stamina and the image of a man fully in command as he approaches his 80th birthday.

But critics say even minor questions about his health have become politically radioactive, triggering swift pushback from allies eager to shut down speculation before it gains traction.

Cameras caught Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep during a live Cabinet meeting, sparking fresh concerns about the president’s health and stamina. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

This week a prominent physician publicly raised concerns about the president’s condition, setting off a fresh round of debate and instant pushback from the White House.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner declared that the president exhibits “severe daytime somnolence” (excessive daytime sleepiness). He made the statement during an interview on CNN on Tuesday.

A New Trump Photo Before His Walter Reed Visit Has People Asking Questions the White House Can’t Answer and the Story They Put Out After Only Raised More Red Flags

Also known as hypersomnia, the condition can make you feel extremely sleepy during the day, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him, the Cabinet Room, and there’s concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances,” Reiner said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hypersomnia isn’t just a nap; it’s more serious. It’s more than feeling drained after a long meeting or double-block class period.

That means you can’t control when you fall asleep.

Trump’s health has been in the spotlight for most of his second term. The 79-year-old president had his physical on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

According to Reuters, this was his third visit in 13 months.

The president wrote on Truth Social, “everything checked out perfectly” regarding the physical.

Trump has been known to compare his health to that of former President Joe Biden, who left office last year at the age of 82. Biden also faced questions about his fitness for the job.

But photos of a blotchy neck rash are raising questions about Trump’s health. Reuters said another instance occurred in July 2025, when the president was seen with swollen ankles and a bruised hand, concealed with makeup.

It appears the White House tried to take control of the narrative. One of their accounts, Rapid Response, blasted CNN’s Dana Bash on X.

“@DanaBashCNN FALLS ASLEEP AHEAD OF HER 55TH BIRTHDAY NEXT MONTH. WHAT IS GOING ON?” the account wrote.

“If only! Thanks for watching,” Bash, 54, wrote back.

The account then went off on different reporters and news anchors for “falling asleep.” On each post, the account included a screenshot of the individual blinking during a report.

“Third-rate loser @jeffmason1 cannot seem to keep his eyes open as he speculates (lies) about President Trump’s perfect health. Not good!” the account said.

“FLASHBACK: FAKE TAPPER APPEARS TO DOZE OFF THROUGHOUT HIS ‘SHOW’.”

Many online condemned the White House including online publisher Meidastouch that captured four screenshots of the attacks.

The caption with the post read, “YIKES: The White House is having a complete meltdown over coverage of Donald Trump’s health. To compensate for Trump’s decline and constant dozing off, they’re posting photos and short videos of CNN hosts looking down or blinking.”

“That’s what desperation looks like. They’re trying to get ahead of the narrative,” @stuboy_baggins wrote on Threads.

YIKES: The White House is having a complete meltdown over coverage of Donald Trump’s health. To compensate for Trump’s decline and constant dozing off, they’re posting photos and short videos of CNN hosts looking down or blinking. pic.twitter.com/37vw3m5j0H — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 26, 2026

“No physical for an 80-year-old who never exercises and eats garbage goes ‘perfectly,’” @dave_arbiter commented

“I am waiting for that brave reporter to ask, ‘What the hell is wrong with your ankles?’” @rocketbuckeye93 wrote.

“They obviously can’t say the malignant narcissistic garbage is rotting more each day, ya know the hypocrisy is the new religion,” @artistic.impression.concepts added.

Another question raised: What is the White House doing to help the president battle this alleged medical condition?

“It can increase depression, anxiety; it’s a real problem,” Reiner said.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the White House to see if they wanted to comment on Reiner’s theory. No one has responded.