‘Buttons Will Pop Soon’: Trump Gets Reality Check About His Weight — Then He’s Brutally Mocked Online When Close-Up Footage Shows the Unfiltered

President Donald Trump cannot escape scrutiny over his mental and physical health, even when overseas.

Just a day after his 80th birthday, Trump traveled to France for the 52nd Group of 7 Summit alongside other world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, 48, hosted the American head of state for a one-on-one bilateral meeting at the G7 in Évian-les-Bains on June 15. Broadcasters flashed images from the photo op around the world.

President Donald Trump is being trolled over his body frame and weight. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Video of the encounter between a grumpy-looking Trump and a grinning Macron began with an awkward handshake before the two men sat down in chairs behind them.

Cameras also captured Trump plopping into his seat, needing to use both hands to steady himself. Once seated, he readjusted his suit jacket to cover up his bulging waistline.

One particular screenshot of the U.S. commander in chief settling into his chair garnered a massive amount of feedback because it showed the former reality television star in an unflattering light.

Throughout Trump’s time in office, online critics have bombarded him with memes clowning his physique, particularly because the MAGA chief enjoys making fun of his political foes over their looks.

The fast-food-loving billionaire again became a target of trolling following his sit-down with Macron, with social media users emphasizing the president’s protruding belly .

“Buttons are crying for help!!!” exclaimed one person on Threads in reaction to Trump’s snug outfit in the G7 clip. Similarly, a like-minded individual wrote, “His buttons will pop soon!”

A third commenter added, “Soon he’ll be unable to get out of a chair.” One critic of the POTUS expressed, “He looks horrible,” while a separate poster simply stated, “Gross.”

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Elsewhere on the platform, users revived the jokes after a critic hit Trump with a scathing post that read, “Grandpa belongs in a home where they feed him and change his Depends.”

“How the hell can anyone take this old man seriously??” someone wondered about the oldest politician ever inaugurated to the American presidency. Another critic complained, “Embarrassing.”

Trump, now 80 years old, is looking banged up after his big night at the fights and a flight to Europe



(Christian Hartmann/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/wC542JyN9C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2026

The fierce debate over Trump’s physical fitness for the grueling presidency continues to dominate the headlines.

On May 26, Trump underwent an annual medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but the results from that check-up did not silence the concerns over his health.

Dr. Sean Barbabella listed the president at 238 pounds, a figure that drew side-eyes, even though the reported weight was 14 pounds higher than his April 2025 exam.

According to the medical team that examined Trump, losing 14 pounds does not satisfy their requirements for the heavyset New York City native, and doctors urged him to slim down even further.

Trump's hand is looking rough today at the G7



(Anna Moneymaker/Getty) pic.twitter.com/yfEciOrmao — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026

“Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss,” Barbabella, 56, advised in a memo released on May 29.

Despite the questionable data, Barbabella declared that Trump is “in excellent health” by claiming the president’s daily schedule of “high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity” supports his “overall well-being.”

Trump has stepped out in public in recent weeks, but onlookers consistently catch the senior citizen falling asleep.Cameras caught “The Art of the Deal” author dozing off in the Oval Office, at the NBA Finals, and at his own birthday celebratory UFC event on the White House lawn.

Additionally, photographers routinely snap shots of Trump’s badly bruised hands, while his team smears skin-tone makeup over the abrasions to hide them. He regularly suffers from visibly swollen ankles as well.

In 2025, the White House acknowledged that doctors had diagnosed the president with chronic venous insufficiency—a medical condition where blood pools in the veins, causing hyperpigmentation and swelling in the lower limbs.