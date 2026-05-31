‘Uh Oh’: Trump Spent Years Selling the Image of the Perfect Marriage — Now One Leaked Court Detail Threatens to Expose What He Hid About Melania

Michael Wolf has spent years blasting Donald Trump and his inner circle.

Now, the bestselling author says his legal battle with Melania Trump may have uncovered a secret.

He claims it is something the first lady does not want the public to know.

Melania and Donald Trump’s anniversary gets overshadowed by his Davos trip to meet with world leaders. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)



The dispute has become the latest chapter in a years-long war between Wolff and the Trump family.

It has also revived questions about Melania’s marriage and her whereabouts.

According to Wolff, the case was never just about defamation. He claims it could have exposed where Melania actually lives. He insists the answer is not the White House.

The latest chapter unfolded during a recent appearance on Legal AF. Wolff joined historians Sidney Blumenthal and Sean Wilentz to discuss his preemptive lawsuit against the first lady.

The conversation also touched on Jeffrey Epstein, Trump’s political future, and the first lady.

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The legal dispute began after Wolff made public comments linking Melania to Epstein’s social circle.

Melania’s attorneys responded aggressively. They demanded a retraction and threatened a $1 billion defamation lawsuit.

The first lady has repeatedly denied Wolff’s claims and called them false.

Wolff responded by filing an anti-SLAPP lawsuit against Melania in New York state court last October in an effort to stop her from going through with her threat.

Still, the case soon evolved into a fight over something else.

According to Wolff, Melania’s lawyers argued that she is a Florida resident and had the venue for his lawsuit moved to federal court, the U.S.

Southern District of New York. They pointed to her Florida driver’s license and voter registration records and maintained she is not a New York resident.

Wolff said his team believed the evidence showed a different reality, namely, he and Melania are both New York residents and so his suit should be heard in a court of their mutual state.

“She spends the overwhelming amount of her time in New York,” Wolff said. “Her business interests are in New York. Her friends are in New York. From her hairdresser to her dermatologist is in New York.”

Wolff argued that residency became one of the most important issues in the case. He said his attorneys wanted additional discovery to determine where Melania actually spends most of her time.

“If the judge had any doubts about that, we asked her to let us have further discovery,” Wolff said. “Let’s see what that says.”

The court denied that request in a ruling on May 22. Instead, the judge accepted Melania’s argument that she is a Florida resident.

That decision kept the case in federal court, a more favorable jurisdiction than New York state court for Melania’s lawsuit if she files one.

Wolff believes Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil’s ruling prevented a deeper examination of the facts.

“The judge declined to do that,” he said.

Wolff also revived one of his most controversial claims about the Trump marriage.

“She certainly does not live, by the way, with her husband in Washington,” he said. “Nor did she ever really live with her husband in Mar-a-Lago.”

Wolff intends to appeal Vyskocil’s ruling.

Those comments are unlikely to surprise people who have followed Wolff’s reporting. While people were not shocked, they have mixed views on his remarks.

“Michael Wolff you and Melania are ‘Residents of New York’ not ‘Citizens of New York!'” one person wrote. Another commented, “I am surprised that Melania was able to claim Florida residency and escape New York residency and NY income taxes on the strength of a FL driver’s license.”

A third person wrote, “Melania would have to prove that she was physically in Florida for 6 months plus one day.”

But that was countered by “Secret service records show the Melania locations since 2016. They follow her 24/7,” another added.

Someone said, taking in all that Wolff alleged, “For Melania, the past is a dangerous country.”

The author has repeatedly questioned the nature of the Trumps’ relationship. He has long argued that the couple largely lives separate lives.

In 2025, Wolff appeared in a “60 Minutes Australia” special. It examined Melania’s absence from public life. During the program, he recalled a conversation with someone close to the couple.

“I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?'” Wolff said. “And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—kng guts!'”

Wolff cited Trump’s long history of scandals involving women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The White House fired back, with communications director Steven Cheung calling Wolff an “imbecile” suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Still, while questions about Melania’s whereabouts have persisted throughout Trump’s second term, the court accepted Melania’s claim of Florida residency.

But Wolff argues that settles only part of the dispute. If the fight continues, the public may learn the truth.



Trump has long pushed the image that Melania lives full time at the White House alongside Barron. He has even claimed she dislikes the constant construction noise around the property.

This case could shatter the carefully crafted image of a perfect marriage.