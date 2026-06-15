’Looks Suspect’: Taraji P. Henson Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Fans Questioning Her Appearance — And What She Said Left Critics Utterly Speechless

Taraji P. Henson has been in her bag lately when it comes to rocking unique fashions.

The 55-year-old actress has mostly displayed her on-screen talents in notable films like “Baby Boy,” “Empire,” “Hidden Figures,” and “Straw.”

As she steps further and further into the fashion world, Henson refuses to hold back against folks who have something to say.

Taraji P. Henson claps back at fans claiming she had work done on her face. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

A glammed-up face of makeup and a pixie cut have become part of Henson’s go-to looks.

The D.C. native and Howard graduate serves up look after look after look, and fans are taking notice.

But that’s not the only difference they spotted in more recent photos shared on her Instagram page.

In her June 11 fashion post, Henson shared a carousel highlighting her look for the fourth game of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

She got praise for rocking an all-denim fit with her Betty Boop-esque hairstyle,

While the majority of her followers praised her boldness, others wondered, “Something looks different.”

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For nearly two years, fans have speculated that Henson underwent plastic surgery on her face, citing her facial features.

Though she has never confirmed it, she has let the rumors run wild, ignoring any criticism of her appearance on red carpets or during television interviews.

Until now. The “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” star finally addressed the questions surrounding her appearance and delivered a reality check that silenced critics.

“Y’all kill me with this sh-t. I HAVE DONE NOTHING TO MY DAMN FACE,” Henson replied to the critic.

“I AM ON BROADWAY!!! LIVE THEATER WHEN THE HELL WOULD I HAVE TIME FOR A SURGERY. JUST STOP THE MADNESS. LIKE FR.”

Another replied, “You looked mad as hell in that arena last night on tv,” which she blamed on the intensity of the Knicks’ late comeback.

It’s true, Henson’s been on stage since March, starring alongside Cedric The Entertainer for the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” play.

Several others revealed which picture was the cause of their speculations.

One of them wrote, “It’s the first pic that look suspect all the others look like Taraji.”

Another person specifically stated what looked odd, noting, “The nose definitely looks different in the 1st picture.”

A third person claimed, “She added lip plumper it’s just the way her makeup artist beat that face.”

Someone else responding to Henson’s clapback suggested, “okay filter then.”

Since 2024, fans have claimed that Henson doesn’t look like herself.

When she attended the NBA Celebrate USA Basketball party that year with actress Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, fans couldn’t pinpoint what was off about her face, but some speculated that it may have been due to stress.

This was after she had an emotional press run for the movie adaptation of “The Color Purple,” where she highlighted the pay disparity in Hollywood.

Even in 2025, when she hosted the amFAR Gala in France, her followers thought she looked drained.

Earlier this year in January, Henson traveled to France for Paris Fashion Week to sit front row at Tamara Ralph’s SS26 couture presentation.

The actress turned heads in an elegant yellow gown; fans once again claimed she didn’t look fully like herself, citing signs of stress or fatigue.

Speculation about her changing appearance has followed Henson for years. Some have blamed makeup, lighting, filters, camera angles, or the demands of a busy schedule. One thing the “Think Like a Man” star has repeatedly denied, however, is plastic surgery.