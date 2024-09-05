‘This Is Distasteful’: Taraji P. Henson’s Attempt to Let It All Hang Out Misses the Mark as Fans Suggest She’s Going Through a ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ 

Taraji P. Henson is part of the all-star cast for Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” miniseries, which is out now.

The Golden Globe Award winner attended the show’s Sept. 4 premiere wearing an eye-catching outfit. The event also featured Henson’s cast members Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Chlöe Bailey, and Lori Harvey, to name a few.

Taraji P. Henson fans are stunned after she debuts new look months after sparking concern about her weight loss. (Photo: @tarajiphenson/Instagram)

An oranged-haired Henson turned up at the New York City premiere wearing a white mini-dress that exposed the middle of her cleavage with a plunging neckline and gave people a view of her side boob when she turned to the side.

“I don’t want things to pop out,” Henson told E! News as she twirled on the red carpet to show off her attire for the night. She later pointed out that her hair color matched the suit worn by E! News correspondent Justin Sylvester.

Once photographs of Henson made it to the internet, social media users expressed mixed reactions to the look. Some people voiced complaints that the dress was inappropriate for the 53-year-old Washington, D.C., native.

Taraji P. Henson at the premiere of “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist”



The Shade Room’s followers mostly panned what the Howard University graduate had on. In addition to Henson, her “Fight Night” co-star Lori Harvey, who wore an all-white shirtdress with a thigh-high slit, also faced criticism.

“Lori should have never got her nose done and Taraji’s going through a mid-life crisis!” one person wrote in their comment section.

Another critic added, “Taraji looking a hot mess.” Someone else asked, “Who dressed Taraji?? She’s usually classy.”

Henson posted a video of herself in the white dress on her Instagram page, which contained negative comments too. For instance, one person wrote, “It’s a no for me. Taraji is beautiful and classy and sorry, but not sorry, this is distasteful.”

In contrast, fans of the former “Empire” actress praised her red carpet attire. Talk show host Sherri Shepherd commented, “My neighbors called the police because I was screaming sooo loud!!!!”

Additionally, a Henson supporter on Instagram proclaimed, “The legs, the hair, the eyes, the beautiful skin. OMG.”

Taraji P. Henson recently dealt with confused reactions to how she looked at the NBA Celebrate USA Basketball party during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics on Aug. 5. Instagram users said she seemed “different” and wondered if the children’s book author was stressed.

Taraji P. Henson hangs out with Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade, and Olympic stars Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera. (Photos: @gabunion/Instagram)

In 2001, Taraji P. Henson gave her breakout acting performance in the John Singleton-directed “Baby Boy” movie. Her filmography also includes 2005’s “Hustle & Flow,” 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” 2010’s “The Karate Kid,” and 2016’s “Hidden Figures.”

Henson scored an Academy Award nomination for playing Queenie in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” motion picture. Her portrayal of Loretha “Cookie” Lyon in the “Empire” television show earned two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The Hollywood veteran also collected acting Emmy nominations for the “Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story” television movie and “Abbott Elementary” in a guest role. “Empire” earned Henson a Best Actress victory at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” features Taraji P. Henson as Vivian Thomas. All episodes of the 1970-set crime drama premiered Sept. 5, 2024, on the Peacock streaming platform.