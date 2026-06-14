‘Just Remove Him!’: RFK Jr.’s Senate Meltdown Triggered an Emergency — Reportedly Someone Else Is Now Running HHS and Trump Couldn’t Be Happier 

A new report reveals a quiet shift inside the administration. Insiders say officials made the move to contain one of Trump’s most unpredictable Cabinet members.

For years, critics said no one creates more political headaches for Donald Trump than Trump himself. Now he may have some competition.

They want to avoid a political liability before the 2026 midterms.

Critics say Donald Trump and the White House assigned Chris Klomp to babysit RFK Jr. as his controversies threaten to become a midterm liability. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)



Critics already have a name for this move. Democrats and social media users are calling it out. The name isn’t flattering.

According to a new report, the White House quietly elevated a top Health and Human Services official to help manage Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid concerns that the secretary’s constant controversies could hurt Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The official is Chris Klomp. Democrats and social media critics have another title for him: Babysitter.

According to Politico, the report claims Klomp has become Kennedy’s most powerful aide. He oversees personnel decisions.

He helps direct policy. He appears at major hearings. He is often seen standing directly behind Kennedy during congressional testimony.

Critics believe his real assignment is keeping Kennedy from creating new political problems.

That perception has created a new headache for the administration. After all, Trump did not hire Kennedy because he was quiet. He hired him to lead the Make America Healthy Again movement with his croaky bullhorn.

The MAHA agenda promotes healthier food choices, lower drug costs, physical fitness, and reducing chronic disease.



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Yet many of Kennedy’s biggest headlines have come from controversy rather than policy.

One of the most memorable moments came when Kennedy appeared in a bizarre workout video with Kid Rock. The pair lifted weights shirtless. They sat in a hot tub. They drank whole milk. Kennedy even exercised in blue jeans. The internet immediately turned the video into a punchline.

Then came the congressional hearings.

In April, Kennedy clashed with Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester during a Senate hearing. She questioned him about the nation’s loss of its measles-free status. Kennedy repeatedly interrupted the Delaware Democrat.

“Mr. Chairman, can I get my time back from this rudeness?” she finally asked.

The exchange quickly went viral.

When asked whether losing measles-free status was significant, Kennedy responded that many countries were experiencing similar problems. Blunt Rochester was not impressed.

“The people don’t trust you,” she told him before ending her remarks. Another hearing produced even more uncomfortable headlines.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren challenged Kennedy over Trump’s claim that prescription drug prices had fallen by as much as 600 percent. Kennedy attempted to defend the statement.

“President Trump has a different way of calculating,” he argued.

The explanation immediately drew criticism because a $600 drug reduced to $10 is not a 600 percent decrease. It is roughly a 98 percent decrease.

Critics also point to Kennedy’s history with Trump.

Before endorsing him during the 2024 campaign, Kennedy was one of Trump’s loudest opponents. He called Trump a threat to democracy. He called him a terrible president. He accused him of appealing to bigotry and prejudice.

Those comments continue resurfacing online whenever the two men appear together.

There was also the leaked phone call from the 2024 campaign.

🚨 HUGE. A leaked call between Trump and RFK Jr. is making waves — and it could be a game changer.



Trump is heard discussing concerns about vaccines and saying:



“Something is wrong with that whole system.”



Read that again.



WRONG with the system.



He also reportedly reached… pic.twitter.com/7kwC9j2f8t — Commentary 🇺🇸 Tom Homan (@HomanNews) June 12, 2026

The private conversation became public after it was secretly recorded and shared online. The leak generated days of unwanted headlines for both men.

More recently, Kennedy made headlines while at a White House event promoting youth fitness. As he delivered remarks, cameras appeared to catch Trump drifting in and out of consciousness while seated at the Resolute Desk. The irony was not lost on viewers. Kennedy was discussing health, while the president seemed like he needed an iron shot.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Klomp is everything RFK Jr. is not

He reportedly helped select a pro-vaccination candidate to lead the CDC. He has overseen hiring decisions. He has become one of the administration’s most trusted health policy figures. Trump himself has publicly praised him as “a real star.”

To critics, however, Klomp is something else. He is a glorified babysitter assigned to watch one of Trump’s most unpredictable Cabinet members.

Facebook users had plenty to say.

“So where’s Drumpf’s babysitter then?” one person wrote. Another commented, “He is getting a lot of help tanking it. A large piece of tape would work better.”

“Should’ve thought of that before confirming this loon,” wrote a third.

“Vaccine-sceptic tanking the midterms? I didn’t realize that RFK Jr. was involved with sceptic tanks!” joked another user. “The lunatics are running the asylum. Just remove him!” one commenter added.

A sixth person wrote, “Tell him to stand in a corner and throw a blanket on him so nobody will notice.”

Whether Klomp is truly Kennedy’s minder remains a matter of debate. What is clear is that the Camelot nepo-child keeps generating headlines.

For a White House trying to avoid distractions before a major election, that may be exactly the problem.