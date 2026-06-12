‘Enough!’: Trump Nearly Topples Out of His Chair and Aides Play Dumb Like Nothing Happened — But a Shocking Video Caught His Worst Moment Live

President Donald Trump just cannot seem to stay awake in public.

Democrats have used another pointed White House moment to make a point about him.

The 79-year-old commander in chief had another Oval Office snoozefest for the world to see.

Trump couldn’t keep himself together as he unraveled in many ways after meeting fishermen and signing a new proclamation.

Once again, President Donald Trump was caught dozing off during a White House meeting. (Photo credit: White House)

Trump signed the proclamation to restore commercial fishing access in parts of the Pacific Ocean while seated behind the Resolute Desk on June 11.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum stood nearby as he spoke about U.S. territorial waters.

Yet one cameraman’s tight shot drew attention away from his words to Trump nearly toppling out of his chair.

The president’s incessant blinking left many wondering how much he was really paying attention.

Moments later, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy began complimenting Trump’s commercial fishing policies.

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But his enthusiastic praise still was not enough to prevent the president from drifting off on camera once again.

Clips of Trump struggling to be cognizant in his seat spread across social media. Critics of the often-brash, elderly politician had a worrying interest in his fitness.

“We have a president who keeps falling asleep. This is not normal,” one person on X expressed in reaction to footage of Trump.

The jokes piled on as critics slammed Trump’s lack of stamina after noticing him nodding off.

One person declared, “He is unfit to serve a hamburger to a table full of people, as well as the American people.”

Video of the POTUS fighting off sleep in the Oval Office gave his biggest critics more ammunition to prove why he’s unfit to serve.

“They just stand there and keep on speaking,” noted one social media user who noticed no one checked on Trump.

“And they act like it’s normal …what is leaning to the right mean? He’s always leaning to the right,” noticed another person.

The Democratic Party’s official X account also joined in on jokes, blasting Trump as “Donald Slump.”

“That’s such a good one ” read one reply to the Democrats’ tweet. “I wish I thought of it, really.

Other remarks included “Dozin’ Donald is at it again,” and “Dude straight up in deep REM Sleep activated.”

Pushing back against the White House’s theory on Trump blinking, one person noticed, “He’s not blinking either, he’s snoozing.”

“Trump is clearly not well,” one person insisted. “The White House needs to come clean and tell the American people the truth about this decrepit old man.”

Trump rose to prominence as a conservative folk hero by not holding back on insulting his political opponents.

He built his political brand on mocking rivals with memorable nicknames.

DOZY DON IS BACK (HE NEVER LEFT) pic.twitter.com/o7A30arPpN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 4, 2026

During the 2016 Republican primary, he labeled Jeb Bush “Low Energy,” Ted Cruz “Lyin’,” and Marco Rubio “Little.” He later targeted Democrats with names like “Crooked” Hillary Clinton and “Sleepy” Joe Biden.

Other people offered their own sleep-related Trump aliases. Many proposed Don Snoreleone, The Nodfather, Dozy Don, Sleepy Don, Comatose Don, Drowsy Don. This list goes on.

“DOZY DON IS BACK (HE NEVER LEFT),” wrote Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom after viewing footage from another White House briefing.

Newsom has positioned himself as one of Trump’s most vocal critics during his second term in office. “Commander in sleep,” is another name he uses for Trump.

Democrats take pleasure in returning the same fire Trump dishes out to people who oppose his policies and views.

But the latest White House moment only added to growing questions about Trump’s physical and mental stamina.

Weeks after his fourth glowing doctor’s report that suggested he lose weight and cut back on certain foods, the president is still raising alarms — and still sleeping in public places.

He drew attention for seemingly dozing off in a Madison Square Garden suite during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

He was caught red-handed by eagle-eyed fans who spotted him next to his granddaughter, Kai Trump.

The Knicks went on to lose to the Spurs, snapping their 13-game playoff winning streak and leaving many fans blaming the president for bringing bad luck.

The Knicks redeemed themselves in Game 4, winning 107-106 to take a 3-1 series lead. Game 5 airs Saturday night, and New York fans hope Trump will nap at home.