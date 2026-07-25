‘Despicable’: Trump’s Team Crept Into a Sacred Site Overnight and Changed Something — Then Surrounded It With Security Before Anyone Could See What They’d Replaced It With

Some visitors wandered through one of America’s most historic landmarks this week, unaware that the stories they were reading had changed just hours earlier.

Overnight, while most of Philadelphia slept before the sun rose on July 15, workers replaced historic panels at the President’s House memorial on Independence Mall, swapping exhibits for new displays that place greater emphasis on George Washington and America’s broader history.

By sunrise, the change was complete, and many of the first people to see it had no idea anything was different.

President Donald Trump listens during an announcement on American nuclear innovation in the Oval Office at the White House on July 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

The quiet overhaul of the exhibit on the lives of nine enslaved people has since ignited accusations that President Donald Trump’s administration is attempting to whitewash the history of slavery by softening how it is presented at a site dedicated to confronting that painful past.

Historians, preservation advocates and local officials say the new display is designed to fit Trump’s directive that federally managed historic sites avoid material that could “disparage Americans.”

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Supporters say the new exhibit still addresses slavery and provides broader historical context. Critics argue the move minimizes the brutality of slavery.

The controversy centers on the President’s House memorial, which marks the site where George Washington lived while Philadelphia served as the nation’s capital.

Although the original mansion was demolished in 1832, its foundations remain visible, and since 2010 the site has included exhibits telling the stories of the nine people Washington enslaved there.

Those displays were removed after Trump’s 2025 executive order directing federal historic sites to emphasize “the greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people.”

After months of legal battles, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the federal government to move forward with installing the revised exhibits. The administration told the court the panels were ready and should be installed “without further delay.”

Federal workers made the move overnight. The timing immediately became part of the controversy.

“I mean like, you know, a thief in the night!” said the Rev. Carolyn Cavaness, pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church, according to the local ABC affiliate.

Cavaness also criticized the heightened security surrounding the changes, noting that U.S. Park Police were stationed at the site and mobile surveillance cameras were installed as officers increased their presence later in the day.

“Just to see the level of security I’ve experienced, this shows that something is terribly wrong,” she told the station.

The National Park Service has installed new panels at the slavery memorial at the President’s House exhibit in Philadelphia. The site is where President George Washington lived for the majority of his presidency — from 1790 to 1797 — and where he enslaved nine men and women. pic.twitter.com/RaTAg2tMGH — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) July 16, 2026

Visitors arriving later that day were surprised to learn what had happened.

“We’re actually here from Texas,” visitor Chris Charanza of Waco, Texas, said while touring the site.

“I’ve always wanted to come here and take a look,” Charanza told the outlet, unaware the exhibits he was viewing had been installed only hours earlier.

Others were appalled by the change.

“That’s horrible. That’s a horrible thing,” said Ken Murray of Coatesville.

According to images posted on a government website, the new displays include information about the nine enslaved people, the abolitionist movement, the Constitution’s treatment of slavery, the end of slavery in Pennsylvania, and the civil rights movement.

Critics, however, note that the new version omits several elements that previously confronted visitors with slavery’s scope and brutality, including a map of slave-trade routes, a timeline of slavery and section headings such as “The Dirty Business of Slavery.”

Michael Coard of the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, the group that helped establish the original exhibit in 2010, said the change raises broader concerns about political influence over historical interpretation.

“When I say we are outraged, we are outraged,” Coard told the outlet.

He also questioned where such decisions could eventually lead.

“What if there’s a president next time who doesn’t like the Liberty Bell because the Liberty Bell was used by abolitionists to support the end of slavery?” he asked. “What if there’s a president who doesn’t like the Statue of Liberty because too many immigrants come in? Do we remove the Statue of Liberty?”

The Department of the Interior rejected claims that the administration was erasing history.

“These new panels are full of historical context and highlight the momentous events that took place in the President’s House,” the department said, according to local news reports.

“They acknowledge the evils of slavery, including its injustices and hypocrisies, and, by telling the stories of the nine slaves that Washington kept in the President’s House, remind us of their essential humanity,” the statement said.

Jake Tapper is unhappy with Trump removing racist slavery exhibits.



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The Trump administration replaced a biased exhibit on slavery at George Washington’s Philadelphia home with a more balanced… pic.twitter.com/53b43JmPmq — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) July 16, 2026

The dispute has also spilled across social media, where critics accused the administration of deliberately concealing the changes.

“Despicable,” one person railed on Threads.

“I hate these people,” another thundered.

“Erasing history under cover of darkness, that’s a tough look,” added one observer on X.

Others viewed the decision as part of a broader pattern.

“Again people from minority communities and historically voiceless ones know what this is about,” another commenter pointed out. “And it’s not economic anxiety or inflation.”

Another post said: “My great gran kids gonna think slavery never happened when they done wiping out and whitewashing history at this point.”

Philadelphia officials continue to challenge the federal government’s authority over the changes. The city had argued that it should have been consulted before alterations were made to the memorial, while Justice Department lawyers maintained the National Park Service has sole authority over what is displayed at the federally owned site.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the city plans to continue fighting the decision.

“I will continue fighting on behalf of everyone who supports the core belief: all of our history must be told.”

Meanwhile, volunteers with the group Old City Remembers have stationed themselves at the memorial, reading from binders containing the stories that were removed from the exhibit.

“I don’t understand why people would be afraid of our history. We need to face our history. We need to deal with it, and maybe promise it will never happen again,” volunteer Sheri Utain told ABC6.