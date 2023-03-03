‘You Aint No Real Stepdad’: Fans Bash Drew Sidora’s Estranged Husband Ralph Pittman After He Celebrates Being a Stepfather

The mess has already begun following the divorce announcement between Ralph Pittman and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are divorcing. (Photo: @ralphpitttmanjr/Instagram.)

In an Instagram upload, Pittman re-posted a video from The Shade Room’s page that showed a child celebrating his stepfather.

The kid can be seen yelling out to a man who is walking to his car, “Bye, the best stepdad that works really hard. That works all night and then when I got to school he takes a nap.”

“This will make any Step-Parents Day!! Keep pushing Kings and Queens,” Pittman wrote.

His post did not land well with fans who have been following his relationship with Sidora throughout their time on “RHOA.” Before Sidora, 37, and Pittman were together, she had a child, Josiah “Jo-jo” Sidora, from a previous relationship with Ricky Brascom.

“How you gonna post this but filed for a divorce you ain’t really wanna adopt that lil boy.”



“You ain’t no real stepdad. You didn’t even want to adopt that boy and you are the only dad he knows.”



“Now we know why you didn’t want to adopt and made life hell for Drew. Sir karma is a b remember that.”



In addition to Jo-jo, the former couple shares a 7-year-old son, Machai, and a 5-year-old daughter, Aniya.

(L-R) Ralph Pittman Jr., Jo-jo, Aniya, Machai, and Drew Sidora. (Photo: @ralphpittmanjr/Instagram.)

Throughout their journey on the show, the “Slow It Down” singer expressed her desire in having Pittman adopt her oldest child.

While he initially had plans to legally claim the pre-teen as his own, Pittman retracted the idea after discussing the decision with Josiah’s biological dad, who was open to forming a closer relationship with his son.

“There’s no reason for us to do it. He already has my last name, so for Jo-jo, there’s no benefit that would actually come about adopting him — because he’s already mine,” Pittman exclusively told Page Six in August 2022.

After nearly 10 years of marriage, Pittman and Sidora have decided to go their separate ways. In a new divorce filing obtained by TMZ, the “White Chicks” actress accused her estranged husband of cheating and abuse.

According to the publication, Sidora described her husband as a “serial cheater and adulterer” who had affairs with women that “have rubbed it in her face” by sending Sidora screenshots of their explicit messages with Pittman.

She continued to claim that she fell on the floor after “he grabbed her phone out of her hand,” stating that her cellphone is his property because he “pays the cell phone bill.”



Things grew so heated between the estranged couple that Sidora even thought about escaping Atlanta with her three kids and flying back to her hometown of Chicago, “where they’d feel safe.” Pittman also allegedly took out a huge amount of cash from her accounts.

Though they tried marriage counseling, both reality TV stars filed for divorce on the same day with reports stating that Pittman wants half of his soon-to-be ex-wife’s money and their family home.