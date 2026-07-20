‘It’ll Make Him Blow a Gasket’: Trump’s World Cup Disgrace Reaches New Low as Team Spain Sends a Clear Message That This Spotlight Isn’t His

President Donald Trump has no problem literally stealing the spotlight from the winning team at the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Trump, 80, was on hand to watch Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The president was met with loud boos when his face appeared on the screen before the game, before a series of embarrassing incidents.

President Donald Trump was humiliated throughout the World Cup final match after being pushed off stage and then erased from Sunday’s big moment. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The intense jeering poured down again when he walked onto the soccer pitch after the final whistle.

Despite the negative reaction, Trump still joined the victorious La Roja players and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, 56, on the dais during the medal ceremony.

After Trump seemingly crashed the celebration, Infantino had to physically guide the American commander in chief away from Spain’s national football team.

The awkward, televised moment quickly sparked a wave of memes mocking Trump for trying to steal the spotlight from Spain’s World Cup victory. The ridicule only intensified after Team Spain sent a subtle message of its own, letting Trump know the spotlight isn’t his.

Australian broadcaster on hot mic after Trump crashes Spain’s World Cup trophy presentation: “They’re gonna edit him out of that” pic.twitter.com/s2vIIw3cgE — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 19, 2026

A commentator on Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service reacted to footage of Trump still being on stage with La Roja by saying, “They’re gonna edit him out of that.”

That prediction turned out to be true. Both the verified Team Spain account and the verified FIFA account shared photos of the World Cup champs online.

Specifically, the Spanish squad’s social media team posted an image focusing on the footballers, without the U.S. president’s presence.

“Did you just cut out Trump from the frame? Infantino was begging him to leave so Spain could celebrate!” exclaimed another commenter.

“HAHAHAHAHA, THEY TOOK OUT TRUMP,” one X user wrote.

New generational meme just dropped pic.twitter.com/YcN3jCSZwp — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) July 19, 2026

A third person on the app replied, “They did what they had to do. Donald has no business making himself part of the celebration.”

“They removed him from the photo. Champions with both honor and self-respect,” expressed a soccer fan.

One Trump critic tweeted, “Ahhh, I hope he sees that. It’ll make him blow a gasket.” “Good for them. F—k Trump. Congratulations Spain!!” read a comment.

The Republican president ignited international controversy even before the World Cup reached its final match on Sunday.

Trump revealed he personally called Infantino to overturn a red card and one-match suspension given to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun before America’s knockout match against Belgium, which upset soccer fans around the world.

Additionally, Trump had other incidents where his proximity to this year’s World Cup siphoned attention away from the popular 48-team tournament.

His strange tangent about late operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti while speaking at a FIFA reception at Trump Towers in New York City made headlines.

He claimed they had a “great friendship” that no one else knew of, and no one who listened believed him.