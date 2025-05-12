‘I Wish My Mama Would’: Toni Braxton Slammed for Wearing See-Through Outfit to Her Son’s Graduation

Toni Braxton seemingly turned her son’s college graduation into a runway moment, showing up in a sizzling outfit that had fans asking, “Was this a commencement or a concert?”

The singer attended Howard University’s 157th commencement on May 10 to watch her 22-year-old Diezel Braxton-Lewis walk across the stage. She was accompanied by her mother, Evelyn Braxton, her other son, Denim Braxton, her ex-husband, Keri Lewis, and some other extended family members.

Toni Braxton’s seductive outfit at her son’s graduation sends fans into a frenzy. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Island Records)

Both Toni and Diezel shared moments from the big day on Instagram on May 11, which also happened to be Mother’s Day.

While many fans filled the comments with praise for Diezel’s accomplishment, others seemed to be distracted by Toni’s controversial outfit.

The seven-time Grammy-award-winning singer went for an all-black-outfit which included a blazer, a bodysuit — with no pants underneath — a black lace skirt, and a black wide-brim hat with a veil.

Some people quickly jumped into Diezel’s comments condemning his mother’s outfit choice.

One person asked, “Why did she wear that?”

Another said, “You would wear sheer with your a– out at a special moment like that? As a parent? Toni is beautiful we all know that, im just saying not appropriate for a child’s graduation.”

A third wrote, “Congratulations to him!!! but girl wtf you got on,” while a fourth added, “I wish my mama would.”

Toni Braxton with her celebrating her son Diezel Braxton-Lewis’ graduation, and her son Denim Braxton. (Photo: @diezel.braxton/Instagram)

But Braxton was too busy celebrating her son’s moment to care what others had to say. In her post, she shared a video of an emotional Diezel shedding tears as he stood in line preparing to walk across the stage.

In her caption she wrote, “I got the best Mother’s Day gift! My son is officially a HOWARD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE!! I’m so proud of you @diezel.braxton and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll accomplish! YOU DID THAT! Proud #BoyMom.”

Toni has never been afraid to be a little risqué with her wardrobe choices. It seems fans want her to be more cautious about the appropriate time to do so. In fact, she did that in March when her and Lewis’ first son, Denim, 23, graduated from the Fashion Institute Of Merchandising And Design.

In the photo of Braxton and Lewis posing together, with Denim flanked by his two parents, his mom wore a dark blue halter jumpsuit.

Braxton welcomed her two sons with Lewis during their 12 year marriage that ended in 2013. Diezel was diagnosed with autism at 3 years old, but, according to Essence, she has said that he no longer has it.

The outlet said she told Access Hollywood in 2020, “My youngest son, as everyone knows, my son Diezel suffers from – or I should say suffered from autism. He [has] no signs of autism.” She went on to say she is “one of the lucky parents” because Diezel “is off the spectrum.”

While his older brother seems to be pursuing a modeling career, Diezel shared on April 9 that he got accepted into the British American Drama Academy for the summer intensive program. It’s the same academy the late Chadwick Boseman attended in 1998.