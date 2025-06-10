‘They Thought My Tweet Said Black People Look Like Monkeys’: Roseanne Barr Says She Has No Regrets About Comparing a Black Woman to ‘Planet of the Apes’ In Controversial 2018 Post

Some “truly pity” Rosanne Barr after learning the comedian has no regrets about being exiled from Hollywood.

The star of the “Roseanne” show was cast from her TV throne in 2018 after comparing former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to a character from “Planet of the Apes” in a tweet.

Jarrett, who worked under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, is Black, making the comparison that much more problematic. As a result of the offense, Barr was blackballed in the industry and her show, the “Roseanne” revival, was canceled on ABC.

Roseanne Barr enrages fans after blaming God for her 2018 racist tweet about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. (Photo: Officialroseannebarr/Instagram; Valeriejarrett/Instagram.)

In a new interview with Variety, the entertainment pariah spoke about the post that imploded her career. She previously blamed mixing booze with the sleep aid Ambien for the lucid tweeting and claimed that she thought Jarrett was white.

In the new revelation, she alleged that she was fired up after learning “Roseanne” writers had begun working on the second season without her.

The MAGA supporter allegedly told head writer Bruce Helford, “‘F—k you. I ain’t coming back. F—k you.’ And then I said, ‘I’m gonna go out with the biggest bang that’s ever hit this f—king show business, even if it kills me.’”

And then “God woke me up. I had my laptop there in bed, as always, and I opened it, and there was [an X post with] a picture of Valerie Jarrett next to Helena Bonham Carter in full makeup as Ari in ‘Planet of the Apes,’ and they looked like Xerox copies of each other.”

Barr reshared it with the following caption: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” “The way I feel about it is that God told me to do what I did, and it was a nuclear bomb,” Barr explained.

The Salt Lake City, Utah, native said the backlash came from people who “were so racist that they thought my tweet said Black people look like monkeys when it was about ‘Planet of the Apes,’ which is a movie about fascism. Rod Serling [creator of ‘The Twilight Zone’] himself said it’s about the Jews in Germany. It is not a movie about Black people.”

Doubling down on her lack of remorse, the actress noted, “I made the mistake of apologizing, and it only got worse after that. Never apologize to the Left because they rub that jackboot right in your face in the mud if you apologize.”

An outraged reaction to her new recollections read, “Why not just blame Trump instead? It’s about that credible.” “She’s not right in the head. TBI. But she should edit herself,” a second person remarked. A third statement read,“Roseanne says & does outrageous things and never takes responsibility.” And a fourth individual recommended, “Somebody let Rosanne know that voice in her head is not g-d.”

She is currently working on her big comeback with the a MAGA-themed series. According to the publication, it will be set in Alabama and centered around a farmer saving the country from drug gangs and China.