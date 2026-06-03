‘Please Don’t Return to Your Job’: Trump’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Update Leaves Karoline Leavitt Fighting Off a Brutal Pile-On

Donald Trump is still not over that tragic night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

For years, Trump skipped the annual gathering held on the last Saturday in April during his first administration. He sat at home, blasting reporters and mocking the event.

But the time he chose to get out of bed, mayhem broke loose, and now Karoline Leavitt is left picking up the pieces.

Trump’s surprise embrace of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner sparked backlash, and Karoline Leavitt and her boss quickly became targets after publicly celebrating his return. (Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The president announced Tuesday that he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on July 24.

The original event ended in chaos on April 25 at the Washington Hilton. An armed suspect allegedly charged through a security checkpoint outside the gathering attended by Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet officials, and journalists.

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Trump framed his return as a show of strength despite falling while attempting to make it to safety and scaring the crap out of first lady Melania.

“In a sign of Strength and Fortitude,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling.”

He confirmed he accepted an invitation from White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang.

Secret Service agents were seen escorting J.D. Vance out of the venue after gunfire erupted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. pic.twitter.com/OVkvfrEq4Z — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

Trump hinted he may still deliver the same “rather nasty statements” he planned before the April disruption. The president also appeared to take a victory lap.

The rescheduled event — which has been held at the same location for more than 50 years — will be held at the Waldorf Astoria this year.

The hotel was once known as the Trump International Hotel when he held the lease of the converted Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C. “A building and ballrom I built,” Trump concluded his post.

He even predicted it would be a “HOT” ticket. But the announcement raised eyebrows, and the backlash fell completely on Karoline Leavitt.

Looking forward to a great night! pic.twitter.com/crhJKkDVbr — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 2, 2026

The White House Press Secretary shared a screenshot of Trump’s announcement on X. She wrote, “Looking forward to a great night!”

That simple message unleashed a wave of angry responses.

“Please don’t return to your job of serial lying to the country about EVERYTHING!” one commenter wrote. Another said, “He is an absolute moron, Karoline. I hope you are proud of being his mouthpiece.”

A third comment read, “Oh look! Bullsh-t Barbie is back!”

She didn’t receive as much backlash as her boss, who was called out for lying again.

“The Waldorf Astoria is the former 1899 Old Post Office. At one time, he put his name on it. He did not build it. The lies are a prelude to what this night will be,” said one person.

Another noted, “The Lunatic is in the Oval Office.”

Someone else posted, “Oh boy. Now u have time to arrange another fake assassination attempt.”

The annual dinner traditionally features comedians and politicians roasting one another.

But after gunfire erupted outside the ballroom of the event in the Washington Hilton, critics began replaying the clip and connecting it to the timeline.

Some clips featured Leavitt and other cabinet members giggling, even as the president tried to explain what happened.

Her husband, Nicolas Riccio, also found himself dragged into the conversation. Fox News reporter Aishah Hasnie recalled an interaction with Riccio before the shooting.

“He kind of leaned over and said, ‘You need to be very safe,’” she said during a live report.

Hasnie later clarified the remark. She said Riccio was referring to the state of the world and not offering any warning about the attack. Still, conspiracy-minded critics continue dissecting the exchange.

Leavitt is also navigating another headache. Sonny Joy Nelson, one of Trump’s rising communications aides, departed the White House to launch her own communications firm after years working in his political orbit.

Her exit fueled fresh speculation about turnover inside Trump’s communications operation.

Leavitt publicly praised her departing colleague.

“My sweet friend @sonnyjoynelson departed the White House today,” she wrote. “Not only is she the best media booker in the business — she is an incredible person.”

The timing only added to the chatter. Meanwhile, the White House Correspondents’ Association remains determined to move forward.

The organization said enhanced security measures will be implemented. Jiang said violence would not have the final word and that the event would serve as a statement that a free press will not be intimidated into silence.

Trump appears eager to reclaim the spotlight. His critics seem equally eager to remind him why the relationship between presidents and the press can become so combustible.

And judging by the response to Leavitt’s post, the fireworks have already started.