‘When Kid Graduates High School, Dad Will Be 78’: Karoline Leavitt’s Sweet Photo of Her Second Child Has Folks Stuck on Her 60-Year-Old Husband

Karoline Leavitt stepped away from the White House for one week — then returned with a newborn and a new family photo.

But instead of focusing on the sweet family moment, commenters quickly zeroed in on the couple’s nearly 33-year age gap.

The 28-year-old press secretary announced on Instagram that she and her 60-year-old husband, Nicolas Riccio, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, earlier this week.

Karoline Leavitt and her 60-year-old husband welcomed their second child earlier this week. (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram)

“On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,” Leavitt began in her caption. “She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister.”

The mother-of-two also shared a glimpse of her daughter’s pink room, equipped with toys, plants, and an expensive Hermès blanket to keep her warm.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy – I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good,” she concluded.

‘Good Riddance’: Karoline Leavitt Goes Out with a Bang After She and Her Husband Drop Clues to White House Correspondents’ Dinner Chaos

‘Whoa Whoa Whoa’: Trump Lines Up Another Press Secretary Days After Blaming Leavitt for Poor Ratings — Then a Tiny On-Screen Mistake Sparks a Firestorm

Leavitt’s final day at the White House before maternity leave was on April 24, as stated in her Instagram post.

“When my husband and I found out we are expecting another child, my first thought was overwhelming gratitude and joy. My second thought was ‘how the heck am I going to do this job, with a toddler, and while pregnant?’ Well, 39 weeks later and we did it. Be back soon.”

On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕



She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.



Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/wM1P1zEGsa — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 7, 2026

Still, she and her husband squeezed in one final splash at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 26. The pair spoke to reporters before the event and teased a chaotic night ahead.

“He is ready to rumble,” Karoline Leavitt said of Donald Trump, promising jokes, entertainment, and “shots fired” throughout the room.

Remarks from her husband Riccio earlier that night also drew attention. He told a Fox News reporter, “I watch you on TV, you do a great job. You need to be very safe.”

After the Correspondents’ dinner, Leavitt returned to the White House podium to address her leave and what took place during the shooting.

She has not shared an exact return date, but she hinted that she’ll “be back soon.” And if her recovery follows a timeline similar to her last pregnancy, she could return within just a few days or weeks.

Amid a flood of congratulatory messages, some heat blew back on her husband. One person asked, “HER HUSBAND IS 60????” Another said, “When the kid graduates high school, dad will be 78.”

After her first pregnancy in 2024, Karoline Leavitt returned to work for Trump just three days after giving birth, saying the assassination attempt pushed her to cut maternity leave short.

Some called it loyalty to a man they believe would replace her in a second. Others said it came with the job. Either way, Trump’s inner circle rushed to celebrate her big news.

Tomi Lahren, a longtime supporter of Trump and MAGA, sent Leavitt well-wishes in her comments. “Congratulations to you and your beautiful family!” she wrote.

One critic said, “Maybe she’ll re-think her life choices. Stay home girl with your babies. This job isn’t worth it!”

Meanwhile, Katie Miller, who is also expecting her fourth child, also chimed in to mention a prediction about the new baby’s name.

“Did you tell @ozthementalist he was correct? she asked. Another replied, “Good gosh! He guessed vivi’s name correctly at dinner. What’s with the name calling?”

Mentalist and author Oz Pearlman was the person seen on stage talking to Trump and Melania the shooting that took place at the dinner. He confirmed that he accurately guessed the name of Karoline and Riccio’s daughter.

Leavitt and Riccio married in January 2025.