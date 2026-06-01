‘Can’t Blame Her’: Karoline Leavitt Steps In, Can’t Stop the Bleeding As Top Insider Suddenly Quits in the Middle of Trump’s Latest Crisis

Donald Trump has spent decades surrounded by beautiful women. His wives became celebrities. His girlfriends made headlines.

His female aides often became stars themselves. For most of his life, Trump was the one doing the leaving. Relationships ended when he moved on. Careers shifted when he changed direction. Rarely was Trump the person being left behind.

That is why the latest departure stands out.

Donald Trump forgot who his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was during a recent White House event that has many concerned about his health at 79. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

A growing number of young women in Trump’s political orbit appear to be charting their own paths. One of the first was his own daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Instead of waiting for the next assignment, they are cashing in on the visibility and connections they gained along the way. In his beloved eldest daughter, she seems to have just wanted peace of mind, particularly have he was convicted of 34 felonies.

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The latest is Sonny Joy Nelson, a White House aide often compared to Karoline Leavitt, who is leaving the administration to launch her own communications firm.

According to Axios, Nelson, who serves as special assistant to the president and White House director of media affairs, is stepping away from the administration after years inside Trump’s political operation. Her final day was May 29. She is launching Cornerstone Strategics, a media booking and communications consulting company.

The North Carolina native has been part of Trump’s world since 2019. After graduating from Campbell University, she joined Trump’s reelection effort. She later worked with the Republican National Committee, Gettr, and Real America’s Voice before returning for Trump’s successful 2024 campaign.

She eventually became director of media affairs and surrogates during the campaign. After Trump returned to the White House, she received a similar role in the administration. She has already updated her social media profile to say, “Former Special Assistant.”

Nelson’s exit also attracted attention because of her resemblance to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The two women frequently drew comparisons online. Both became prominent faces within Trump’s communications team. Both are young mothers balancing family life with high-profile political careers.

Before leaving, Leavitt stepped back in the spotlight to wish her well “My sweet friend @sonnyjoynelson departed the White House today. She has been by my side for almost every single interview since the 2024 campaign. Not only is she the best media booker in the business — she is an incredible person, and respected by all. Love you, Sonny!”

My sweet friend @sonnyjoynelson departed the White House today. She has been by my side for almost every single interview since the 2024 campaign. Not only is she the best media booker in the business — she is an incredible person, and respected by all. Love you, Sonny! ♥️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C4yUI3bPrm — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 29, 2026

The departing aide is also preparing for another major milestone. She is expecting her second son this fall. She and her husband, Samuel Klingsporn, welcomed their first child in 2023.

As news of her departure spread, MSN readers wasted little time sharing opinions.

“She did a horrible job, not that shilling for his President could be easy – especially if you had any conscience. She probably had to leave or get fired,” one reader wrote. Another added, “What happened? she decided she didnt want his grubby hands on her. I cant blame her. Trimp is lava, touch him, either get burned or worse.”

A third commenter wrote, “these are the new gold diggers-work for Trump for 5 minutes and start own company et al riding on the Orange Felon’s coattails to fame. Yech.”

“Sonny Joy will be seeking to take her own company to federal contracts?” another person asked. One reader joked, “Who is going to post for Trump in the middle of the night now?”

Someone else took aim at the administration’s hiring patterns.

“Notice how many of Trump’s female aides look like Ivanka. JD is working on that himself,” the commenter wrote.

Nelson is hardly alone in heading for the exits.

Tulsi Gabbard recently announced she is leaving her role as director of national intelligence, effective June 30, amid her husband’s battle with bone cancer. Reports suggested tensions about the previously anti-war official’s compatibility with the administration had been building behind the scenes for months since the start of the Iran war at the end of February. Her departure fueled fresh speculation about instability inside the administration.

Even some of Trump’s most vocal supporters have begun drifting away. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fallout with parts of the MAGA movement became national news. Her fiancé, Brian Glenn, is also stepping back from Washington life. It is believed Greene’s fallout with the former reality star is the catalyst for this career shift.

For Nelson, the next chapter is said to focus on business and family.

Yet her departure adds another name to a growing list of former insiders moving beyond Trump World. For a man accustomed to deciding when relationships end, that may be the most notable development of all.