‘Yikes’: Trump’s Inner Circle Implodes — Pregnant Karoline Leavitt Sidelined as 26-Year-Old Brunette Steps In, Critics Call Out His Most Predictable Habit

Donald Trump is using his “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number” mindset to bulldoze his way into presidential infamy.

The 79-year-old politician is a master of inciting chaos, and his latest appointment is no exception. With his $400 million ballroom hanging in the balance, Trump made a shocking decision to install a 26-year-old aide, Chamberlain Harris, on the Commission of Fine Arts panel overseeing the project.

A painting of Donald Trump and his MAGA gestapo squad has the internet on fire. Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Harris — nicknamed the “ballroom czar” and “Melania wannabe” by online hecklers — has worked for the president since 2019. Her professional skills don’t reflect those of the architects and designers of previous panel members.

According to the White House, she “understands the President’s vision and appreciation of the arts like very few others, and brings a unique perspective that will serve the Commission well.” Plenty of people doubt that belief; instead, Trump’s obsession with surveying women’s appearances seems to be a more likely reason for the promotion.

Early reactions assumed that Harris would be a busty blonde, but, in reality, she is a brunette, much like Melania Trump. “Just likes surrounding himself with mindless bimbos, his ‘model’ wife being a prime example,” reads one naysayer’s takeaway.

As one X user put it, the appointment is “a reflection on the whole administration, nobody’s qualified for any of the positions held, majority of females are picked for their looks!” An even more insidious theory suggests that Trump is “hiring women who trade certain favors for their positions? It’s sick and wrong yes, but at this point that’s what it sounds like.”

Meet Trump's 26-year-old ballroom czar responsible for pushing president's grand White House renovation https://t.co/GsqoINwZpP — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 18, 2026

The married man of 21 years struggles to keep his creepy comments about women to himself; not even reporters are spared his lustful gaze during Oval Office gatherings.

The insinuation isn’t any more problematic than the businessman’s recirculating admissions about his meritless hiring practices. During a 2016 campaign rally, a brunette woman asked how she could become his flight attendant.

She was invited onstage, where Trump scanned her figure through her tight skirt and low-cut top and hugged and kissed her on the cheek. “You’re hired… You can work on my plane any time,” he said while rambling about “pretty women.” “If she worked on my plane, that’s like a death wish for me, right?… This would be my form of alcoholism.”

The Republican also shared an anecdote about hiring a teen as a waitress with no experience “because she was so pretty.” A similar scene played out in January when Trump sized up two ladies in Iowa. His sleazy remarks included stating, “They’re beautiful… They were not supposed to come up, but I looked at both of them, and I said, ‘Get up here.’”

Resurfaced 2007 clip: Trump boasts about hiring a 17–18-year-old with zero experience purely for her looks, then calls it “my form of alcoholism” — openly admitting he can’t control himself around young women.



Not edgy. Not funny.

Creepy, predatory, and deeply revealing.



Same… pic.twitter.com/DrxSjHpQDe — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) February 11, 2026

The career boost also prompted to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. A defender hit back at skeptics, writing, “Caroline Leavitt is 28 years old, she is doing an incredible work, holds her own no matter what questions the media comes up with! Some people are knit picking about a 26 year old?”

That logic was destroyed as Harris was described as “an intern – someone who’s job was to get trump his 12 diet cokes a day- this is the same as making the 28 year old dimwitted little twit his press secretary.”

With her appointment, Harris joins Leavitt, Pam Bondi, and Kristi Noem as the most talked-about women helping Trump make power moves. However, unlike the others, Harris has locked down her social media to limit exposure to the blowback caused by her Trump affiliation.