‘Seriously?’: Trump Lashes Out Over Brutal Takedown of His Newly Handpicked Cabinet Member as Agency Fires Back with a Chilling Warning

Donald Trump remains a frequent target for comedians and late-night talk show hosts, who aim at him and his administration in nightly monologues.

Take, Jimmy Kimmel, who has been one of his loudest and most outspoken critics since he took office in 2025.

Some viewers defend the jokes and comments as free speech. Others say he’s provoking a man who has already tried to damage their career.

But Kimmel hasn’t eased up, keeping the pressure on the president with a steady stream of jabs that push the line further each time.

President Donald Trump kept fidgeting and moving during Mullin’s acceptance speech during an Oval Office ceremony caught on camera. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘I’d Watch Your Words if I Were You’: Jimmy Kimmel Torches Trump’s Record, But It’s The Scathing Melania Punchline That May Land Him Back in Hot Water

Rumors that Trump was upset over Melania’s self-titled documentary being overlooked at the 98th Academy Awards in March turned it into an easy punchline.

This time, though, Kimmel’s monologue didn’t just get a laugh — it may have crossed into territory that brings bigger consequences than suspension.

A recent jab led to Trump lashing out on behalf of his newly hand-picked Cabinet member.

In a viral clip from the March 24 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the comedian made a joke about Markwayne Mullin.

Mullin was appointed the new Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security after Kristi Noem’s firing.

Kimmel ripped into the new DHS’s previous careers and the MAGA supporters’ lack of qualifications for the role.

“Trump’s got a whole new generation of thinkers lined up, including his newly confirmed secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne, Chuck Mike, Bruce Dave Melon, Mullin Mel, maybe Melon’s better,” Kimmel joked.

“He is the now former senator of Oklahoma. Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber,” he added.

The host then joked about a plumber being in charge of DHS, which would come back to bite him in the derriere, so to speak.

“That’s right,” Kimmel continued. “We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism, now. It worked for Super Mario, why not Markwayne? It’s, but honestly, I mean, if Trump is going to keep picking these qualified people to run the department, why not have more fun with it?”

He leaned in, suggesting Trump might have had someone else in mind for the role. “How about Little Wayne for Homeland Security? At least we could get a concert out of it, right?” he exclaimed.

The irony stands out. Trump rose from real estate to reality TV to the presidency, blurring the line between entertainment and government.

That context makes the idea of global rapper Lil Wayne tied to Homeland Security feel even more absurd. A global rap star known for music and partying doesn’t fit that role.

The Department of Homeland Security handles national safety, border control, and counterterrorism. The joke leans into the mismatch. It underscores how strange some political picks can seem and sharpens the contrast between celebrity and high-stakes power.

DHS responded to Kimmel with a stern insult and a warning to clean up his act.

“Secretary Mullin represents the best of blue-collar America, and failed comedian Jimmy Kimmel chooses to ridicule him for it,” said a DHS spokesperson.

“In what other country could a young plumber from rural Oklahoma get fed up one day, run for Congress, serve his community in the House and Senate, and then be called to serve in the president’s Cabinet to protect the homeland?”

Kimmel earned the wrath of folks online as they criticised the comedian for making fun of plumbers.

“Late night host and shows are being canceled. So who’s really losing? Not the plumber,” one person replied.

“This fool Kimmel is degrading a plumber’s job. Could you fix a plumbing issue at your house? Seriously, where do you get off? So the man had a regular/blue-collar job, more power to him.”

Other fans over on YouTube enjoyed Kimmel’s jokes and Trump roasting, and one encouraged him to keep going. “Don’t stop, Jimmy. Please don’t stop.”

After Kimmel heard the rebuke from DHS over his joke, he doubled down and said, “Let me make this very clear, I’m not upset that the head of Homeland Security used to be a plumber. I’m upset that he isn’t still a plumber.”

“I wouldn’t put a plumber in charge of Homeland Security for the same reason I wouldn’t call a five-star general to pull a rat out of my toilet. OK? We all have our areas of expertise,” he added.

Mullins was the replacement for disgraced former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Noem’s $220 million ad campaign backfired. Lawmakers tore into it during congressional hearings. The ads showed her playing different roles and raised questions about spending and intent.

At the same time, scrutiny grew over immigration raids in Minneapolis. Federal agents killed two U.S. citizens during those operations, sparking outrage and protests.