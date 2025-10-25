‘Waiting for Him to Shut Up’: Trump’s Cabinet Looks Like They’ve Reached Their Breaking Point as Cameras Catch Every Eye Roll and Fake Smile During His Speech

Donald Trump gathered his top advisers for what was billed as a serious meeting, but cameras caught a scene that left viewers wondering if they were bored to tears — or maybe just questioning their life choices.

The president invited several members to his Cabinet meeting, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, to the State Dining Room of the White House to discuss the Administration’s efforts. Viral footage circulating online shows some members tuning out and wandering their eyes as Trump delivered important news, leaving social media to wonder if they were exhausted from hearing the same talking points for the tenth time.

Pete Hegseth (right)and other Cabinet members look bored in footage from a White House meeting with Donald Trump shared online. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

In a video shared on Instagram, Hegseth, chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem are seen with hilarious expressions as they listened to the president drone on about a $130 million donor check for the military.

Wiles appears to be staring off into space at one point, while Hegseth gives several interesting facial expressions as he looks around the room. Bondi and Noem also look at each other in the video with seemingly feigned expressions, as they were caught fake smiling, and pretending to pay attention while having their own side conversation.

The post was captioned, “BREAKING: Trump’s cabinet members all looking like they’d rather be anywhere else. Absolutely hilarious.”

Other people titled the video saying, “Looks like a circus” and calling Trump and his Cabinet members, “The Clown and his string puppets.”

Another said, “Poor, poor things. It must be exhausting kissing [up to] that much orange.”

The post was also shared on Threads, and users joked about the officials facial expressions in the clip.

“They are tweaking… Waiting for him to shut up so they can drink his Kool-Aid,” wrote one user.

Zooming in on Hegseth’s face, another said, “He rolled his eyes at Trump. He thinks Trump is a dip sh*t!!!”

An Instagram user replied, “They get tired of praising Trump, but it’s part of their job requirement.”

By the end of the meeting, Trump appeared energized — gesturing wildly as his Cabinet sat frozen in polite misery. The clip became instant meme material, fueling jokes that his team needed caffeine, not policy notes. Regardless of the topic, the clips adds to the narrative that they would rather be somewhere else.

the cabinet meeting is now off the rails: "The only question is will I gold leaf the corners? My cabinet could take a vote. You see the top line mouldings." pic.twitter.com/4bId0fQRv3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025

Others have been caught looking genuinely uninterested during Trump’s Cabinet, including when he boasted about the gold and gaudy renovations he planned at the White House in July. One person said, “Marco Rubio looks absolutely dead inside whenever he has to listen to this buffoon’s incoherent rants.”

Some viewers claimed these examples as proof that even Trump’s closest allies have grown weary of his endless monologues, while others argued it showed just another day inside the mandatory Trump bubble, where enthusiasm is optional. Either way, the internet agreed on one thing: no one in that room looked like they were having a good time, except for Trump himself.